Big Deal Music Names Jamie Cerreta and Casey Robison Co-Presidents

Big Deal Music Group today announced a series of promotions among its senior staff, naming Jamie Cerreta and Casey Robison (pictured above, right and left) co-presidents. The announcement comes from Kenny MacPherson, who is assuming the new role of Chief Executive Officer. All three executives will continue operating out of the company’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Founding partners MacPherson, Cerreta and Dave Ayers formed Big Deal Music in 2012, after the three had played a huge role in the growth of Chrysalis Music U.S., which was sold to BMG in 2010.

“Jamie and Casey have made critical contributions to establishing Big Deal,” said MacPherson, “and it’s clear to us that they’re not only vital to our continued growth, but to the future of the industry generally. These promotions recognize their achievements, as well as the faith that Dave and I have in them as forward-thinking executives.”

Cerreta recently engineered an alliance with Diplo’s Mad Decent, joining My Morning Jacket, Blake Mills, Local Natives and Weyes Blood among the artists he’s brought to the company. Robison joined Big Deal in 2012, moving over from his post at BMI to helm the company’s pop/songwriting division, signing John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, Joe London, Jake Sinclair, Teddy Geiger and Danny Parker, among others. Cerreta will continue to serve as co-CEO with Damon Bunetta of Big Family Music, a venture with Family Affair.

Ayers will continue heading Big Deal’s east coast office in New York, while fellow partner Pete Robinson remains senior VP/GM of Big Deal’s Nashville office.