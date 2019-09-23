×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Big Deal Inks Joint Venture With Ricky Reed’s Nice Life Company

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Spin Lab
CREDIT: Christopher Polk

Independent music publisher Big Deal Music Group announced today that they have signed a joint venture deal with Nice Life Copyright Company, the music publishing company founded by Grammy-nominated producer/ writer/ artist Ricky Reed.  Under the terms of the agreement, Big Deal will administer songs for Nice Life, and the two companies will join forces to sign new talent.

“One of the founding principles of Big Deal was the desire to work with close friends to build a home for songwriters and artists,” said Big Deal co-president Casey Robison. “In that same vein, Ricky and I go back many, many years, so to be able to combine our teams and sign and develop new talent with such a close friend is really an extension of the family ethos that drives both of our companies.”

Reed cowrote and produced seven songs on Lizzo’s breakthrough album “Cuz I Love You” — she is signed to Nice Life’s label via Atlantic — and has co-written or coproduced with Halsey (“Bad At Love”), Leon Bridges (“Good Thing”), Twenty One Pilots (“Blurryface”) as well as The Weeknd, Sza, Meghan Trainor, Maroon 5, Maggie Rogers and many others. He was nominated for the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Grammy Award.

Related

“Casey and his partners at Big Deal have created an incredibly special, nurturing environment for songwriters and artists,” said Reed.  “As I continue to build a platform for new songwriters and artists through Nice Life, I can’t think of anyone I’d rather partner with than my friend Casey and the rest of the Big Deal family.”

The Big Deal—Nice Life joint venture has already produced some new signings, including writer/producer Tele, who also co-wrote/co-produced Lizzo’s single “Truth Hurts,” and writer/producers King Garbage who co-wrote “Power Is Power” by The Weeknd, SZA and Travis Scott, the single from the “Game of Thrones” album “For the Throne.”

Pictured above: Jamie Cerreta, Co-President, Big Deal Music Group; Kenny MacPherson, CEO, Big Deal Music Group; Ricky Reed; Casey Robison, Co-President, Big Deal Music Group; Larry Wade, Nice Life; Brad Haering, Nice Life  PHOTO BY: Chris Polk

 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Spin Lab

    Big Deal Inks Joint Venture With Ricky Reed’s Nice Life Company

    Independent music publisher Big Deal Music Group announced today that they have signed a joint venture deal with Nice Life Copyright Company, the music publishing company founded by Grammy-nominated producer/ writer/ artist Ricky Reed.  Under the terms of the agreement, Big Deal will administer songs for Nice Life, and the two companies will join forces [...]

  • Atmosphere71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Show,

    Emmy Viewers Not 'Feelin' Good' About Bizarre Music Choices

    It was known ahead of time that the Emmy Awards planned to dispense with a traditional orchestra or pit band for the walk-up and bumper music. What wasn’t anticipated was that the music choices were being outsourced to a bar mitzvah DJ in Des Moines. Or, very possibly, it was a local who had found [...]

  • Born to Be Live: 'Easy Rider'

    Born to Be Live: 'Easy Rider' Gets a Concert/Screening Premiere at Radio City

    In a year full of major 50th anniversary commemorations — from Woodstock to the moon landing — why not one for “Easy Rider,” Dennis Hopper’s hippie-biker flick that was released on July 14, 1969? That was the idea when a rep for Peter Fonda, who starred in the film as the laid-back Captain America, reached out [...]

  • Rob Thomas Sammy Hagar

    Sammy Hagar Joins Rob Thomas for 'Smooth' Performance (Watch)

    Who do you call when your pal Carlos Santana has plans on a Friday night? If you’re Rob Thomas, you recruit another famous friend, rocker Sammy Hagar, who turned up to help the singer close out the latest show of his Chip Tooth Smile tour with a performance of “Smooth” at the Fox Performing Arts [...]

  • US record producer The-Dream arrives for

    Top Music Publishers Come Together for Songs of Hope Honors

    The 15th annual Songs of Hope honors united songwriters, music industry insiders and more than a few preeminent doctors at producer Alex Da Kid’s Sherman Oaks compound on Thursday night. Jimmy Jam returned to host the event, which served as a fundraiser for the ever-vital City of Hope medical treatment center as well as a [...]

  • Monkees/Badfinger/Nazz Supergroup Takes Beatles' 'White Album'

    Monkees/Badfinger/Nazz Supergroup Gets Back to '68 by Touring Beatles' 'White Album'

    The 50th anniversary re-release of 1969’s “Abbey Road” may be just days away, but that doesn’t mean Beatles fans have been there and done that when it comes to celebrating ’68. Todd Rundgren, the Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz, Badfinger’s Joey Molland and several other name musicians of a certain vintage are teaming up to go out [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad