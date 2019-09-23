Big Deal Inks Joint Venture With Ricky Reed’s Nice Life Company

Independent music publisher Big Deal Music Group announced today that they have signed a joint venture deal with Nice Life Copyright Company, the music publishing company founded by Grammy-nominated producer/ writer/ artist Ricky Reed. Under the terms of the agreement, Big Deal will administer songs for Nice Life, and the two companies will join forces to sign new talent.

“One of the founding principles of Big Deal was the desire to work with close friends to build a home for songwriters and artists,” said Big Deal co-president Casey Robison. “In that same vein, Ricky and I go back many, many years, so to be able to combine our teams and sign and develop new talent with such a close friend is really an extension of the family ethos that drives both of our companies.”

Reed cowrote and produced seven songs on Lizzo’s breakthrough album “Cuz I Love You” — she is signed to Nice Life’s label via Atlantic — and has co-written or coproduced with Halsey (“Bad At Love”), Leon Bridges (“Good Thing”), Twenty One Pilots (“Blurryface”) as well as The Weeknd, Sza, Meghan Trainor, Maroon 5, Maggie Rogers and many others. He was nominated for the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Grammy Award.

“Casey and his partners at Big Deal have created an incredibly special, nurturing environment for songwriters and artists,” said Reed. “As I continue to build a platform for new songwriters and artists through Nice Life, I can’t think of anyone I’d rather partner with than my friend Casey and the rest of the Big Deal family.”

The Big Deal—Nice Life joint venture has already produced some new signings, including writer/producer Tele, who also co-wrote/co-produced Lizzo’s single “Truth Hurts,” and writer/producers King Garbage who co-wrote “Power Is Power” by The Weeknd, SZA and Travis Scott, the single from the “Game of Thrones” album “For the Throne.”

Pictured above: Jamie Cerreta, Co-President, Big Deal Music Group; Kenny MacPherson, CEO, Big Deal Music Group; Ricky Reed; Casey Robison, Co-President, Big Deal Music Group; Larry Wade, Nice Life; Brad Haering, Nice Life PHOTO BY: Chris Polk