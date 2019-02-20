×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France to Host Audiobook Audie Awards

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tan FranceUnforgettable Gala, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Queer Eye” resident style expert Tan France is taking on a slightly different project next month as he hosts the Audie Awards, which honors the best releases and achievements in audiobooks over the past 12 months. The ceremony, which takes place on March 4 in New York, is an annual event organized by the Audio Publishers Association (ABA), and is in its 24th year running. With the latest Pew Research data showing audiobooks more popular than ever before — stats show one in five Americans consume books through an audio format — organizers of the Audies say they’re hoping France will help bring the ceremony, and audiobooks, to the national stage.

Trophies will be handed out in 24 categories at next month’s ceremony, and this year’s nominees include the likes of former vice president Joe Biden, Emma Thompson, Sally Field, Patton Oswalt, D.L. Hughley, and Megan Mullally.

France, who started his career as a designer and stylist before landing his role on “Queer Eye,” isn’t a complete stranger to the audiobook world — the British-born personality is releasing his first memoir, “Naturally Tan,” this June, and narrated the audiobook version of the memoir himself.

Related

“We’re so honored to have audiobook fan and soon-to-be author Tan France help raise the bar and bring more excitement to the fastest-growing format in publishing,” said APA executive director Michele Cobb. “Tan will be a wonderful addition to the 2019 Audie Awards, commanding and enchanting the room full of publishing personalities.”

In addition to France as host, the judging panel for this year’s Audies includes Washington Post book critic Ron Charles; Lisa Lucas, executive director of the National Book Foundation; and Linda Holmes, the host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Here’s a look at the nominees for some of this year’s top Audie Awards, along with links to stream or download the audiobooks before the big show. Note: Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial to its Audible service, which lets you listen to all of these books for free. Sign up for the free trial here.

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
“An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones, narrated by Eisa Davis and Sean Crisden, published by HighBridge Audio, a division of Recorded Books – listen here
“Beastie Boys Book” by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, narrated by the authors and a full cast, published by Penguin Random House Audio – listen here
“Calypso,” written and narrated by David Sedaris, published by Hachette Audio – listen here
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi, narrated by Bahni Turpin, published by Macmillan Audio – listen here
“The Good Neighbor” by Maxwell King, narrated by LeVar Burton, published by Oasis Audio – listen here
“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara, narrated by Gabra Zackman, Gillian Flynn, and Patton Oswalt, published by HarperAudio – listen here

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR
“Educated” by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan, published by Penguin Random House Audio – listen here
“Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning,” written and narrated by Leslie Odom, Jr., published by Audible Studios – listen here (Amazon Audible exclusive)
“In Pieces,” written and narrated by Sally Field, published by Hachette Audio – listen here
“Letter to Louis” by Alison White, narrated by Eve Webster, published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd – listen here
“Small Fry” by Lisa-Brennan Jobs, narrated by Eileen Stevens, published by Blackstone Publishing – listen here

NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR OR AUTHORS
“How Not to Get Shot,” written and narrated by D.L. Hughley, published by HarperAudio – listen here
“In Pieces,” written and narrated by Sally Field, published by Hachette Audio – listen here
“My Pride,” written and narrated by Alton White, published by Blackstone Publishing – listen here
“The Poet X,” written and narrated by Elizabeth Acevedo, published by HarperAudio – listen here
“Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” written and narrated by Joe Biden, published by Audible Studios – listen here
“The Secret of Nightingale Wood,” written and narrated by Lucy Strange, published by Scholastic Audio – listen here

HUMOR
“Calypso,” written and narrated by David Sedaris, published by Hachette Audio – listen here
“Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay,” written and narrated by Phoebe Robinson, published by Penguin Random House Audio – listen here
“The Greatest Love Story Ever Told,” written and narrated by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, published by Penguin Random House Audio – listen here
“How Not to Get Shot,” written and narrated by D.L. Hughley, published by HarperAudio – listen here
“Noir” by Christopher Moore, narrated by Johnny Heller, published by HarperAudio – listen here

FICTION
“An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green, narrated by Kristen Sieh and Hank Green, published by Penguin Random House Audio – listen here
“The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton, narrated by Joanne Froggatt, published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd – listen here
“The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan, published by Macmillan Audio – listen here
“Life of Pi” by Yann Martel, narrated by Vikas Adam, published by Audible Studios – listen here
“Sanctuary” by Judy Nunn, narrated by John Derum, published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd – listen here
“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, narrated by Richard Armitage, published by HarperAudio – listen here

NON-FICTION
“The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist” by Radley Balko and Tucker Carrington, narrated by Robert Fass, published by Hachette Audio – listen here
“Dopesick,” written and narrated by Beth Macy, published by Hachette Audio – listen here
“Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” by Ben Goldfarb, narrated by Will Damron, published by Chelsea Green Publishing – listen here
“Heartland,” written and narrated by Sarah Smarsh, published by Simon & Schuster Audio – listen here
“The Perfectionists,” written and narrated by Simon Winchester, published by HarperAudio – listen here
“Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?” by Martin Luther King, Jr., narrated by J.D. Jackson, published by Beacon Press Audio – listen here

For more information on the Audies and to see the full list of finalists, visit theaudies.com.

VarietySPY editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Biz

  • Arista Records, Mogul Vision Launch Joint

    Arista Records, Mogul Vision Launch Joint Venture

    Arista Records and Smokepurpp/ Lil Mosey manager Josh Marshall today announced the launch of Mogul Vision Music, a new joint venture label focused on “breaking extraordinary talent and building artist careers through innovative A&R, branding and marketing strategy,” according to the announcement. Based in New York with Marshall (pictured above left, with Massey) as its CEO, the [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Faces Prison, Career Ruin if He Lied About Attack

    Jussie Smollett is facing prison time and the implosion of his career if it turns out he lied about being the target of a hate crime, legal and public relations experts say. “The best thing that Jussie can do is pray and pray a lot,” said Ronn Torossian, founder of 5W Public Relations. “If he [...]

  • Gerrit Meier Variety Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: Red Bull Practically Invented Branded Entertainment. What's Next?

    With memorable moves like sponsoring Felix Baumgartner’s jump from outer space in 2012 to achieve the world’s farthest ever-parachute drop, Red Bull has been a pioneering force in branded entertainment. While known best for its line of energy drinks, the beverage maker has eschewed traditional marketing for content that blurred the boundaries between advertising and [...]

  • Martin Bandier to Be Honored at

    Martin Bandier to Be Honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony

    Martin Bandier, outgoing chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, will be awarded the Visionary Leadership Award at the 50 th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. According to the announcement, the Visionary Leadership Award “acknowledges a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Board [...]

  • Hong Kong Disneyland Remains in the

    Hong Kong Disneyland Remains in the Red but Reduces Losses

    The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort theme park remained in the red for the fourth straight year, but there are signs of improvement. For the financial year to end-September 2018, HKDL reported $769 million (HK$6 billion) of revenue from 6.7 million visitors, an increase of 8%. Net losses fell from $32 million (HK$291 million) to $6.92 [...]

  • Lisa Borders Time's Up

    Time's Up President Lisa Borders Resigns

    Lisa Borders has resigned as president of Time’s Up, she and the organization announced on Monday. Borders is resigning due to family issues, she said in a statement. Time’s Up COO Rebecca Goldman will now serve as interim CEO. “As Time’s Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Angrily Denies Complicity in Attack

    Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett issued a statement Saturday denying that he orchestrated his Jan. 29 assault, and saying he is “angered” and “devastated” by recent developments in the case. Chicago police want to interview Smollett, after learning new evidence from two Nigerian brothers who were released on Friday night. Local media outlets have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad