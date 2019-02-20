‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France to Host Audiobook Audie Awards

“Queer Eye” resident style expert Tan France is taking on a slightly different project next month as he hosts the Audie Awards, which honors the best releases and achievements in audiobooks over the past 12 months. The ceremony, which takes place on March 4 in New York, is an annual event organized by the Audio Publishers Association (ABA), and is in its 24th year running. With the latest Pew Research data showing audiobooks more popular than ever before — stats show one in five Americans consume books through an audio format — organizers of the Audies say they’re hoping France will help bring the ceremony, and audiobooks, to the national stage.

Trophies will be handed out in 24 categories at next month’s ceremony, and this year’s nominees include the likes of former vice president Joe Biden, Emma Thompson, Sally Field, Patton Oswalt, D.L. Hughley, and Megan Mullally.

France, who started his career as a designer and stylist before landing his role on “Queer Eye,” isn’t a complete stranger to the audiobook world — the British-born personality is releasing his first memoir, “Naturally Tan,” this June, and narrated the audiobook version of the memoir himself.

“We’re so honored to have audiobook fan and soon-to-be author Tan France help raise the bar and bring more excitement to the fastest-growing format in publishing,” said APA executive director Michele Cobb. “Tan will be a wonderful addition to the 2019 Audie Awards, commanding and enchanting the room full of publishing personalities.”

In addition to France as host, the judging panel for this year’s Audies includes Washington Post book critic Ron Charles; Lisa Lucas, executive director of the National Book Foundation; and Linda Holmes, the host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Here’s a look at the nominees for some of this year’s top Audie Awards, along with links to stream or download the audiobooks before the big show. Note: Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial to its Audible service, which lets you listen to all of these books for free. Sign up for the free trial here.

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

“An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones, narrated by Eisa Davis and Sean Crisden, published by HighBridge Audio, a division of Recorded Books – listen here

“Beastie Boys Book” by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, narrated by the authors and a full cast, published by Penguin Random House Audio – listen here

“Calypso,” written and narrated by David Sedaris, published by Hachette Audio – listen here

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi, narrated by Bahni Turpin, published by Macmillan Audio – listen here

“The Good Neighbor” by Maxwell King, narrated by LeVar Burton, published by Oasis Audio – listen here

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara, narrated by Gabra Zackman, Gillian Flynn, and Patton Oswalt, published by HarperAudio – listen here

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

“Educated” by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan, published by Penguin Random House Audio – listen here

“Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning,” written and narrated by Leslie Odom, Jr., published by Audible Studios – listen here (Amazon Audible exclusive)

“In Pieces,” written and narrated by Sally Field, published by Hachette Audio – listen here

“Letter to Louis” by Alison White, narrated by Eve Webster, published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd – listen here

“Small Fry” by Lisa-Brennan Jobs, narrated by Eileen Stevens, published by Blackstone Publishing – listen here

NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR OR AUTHORS

“How Not to Get Shot,” written and narrated by D.L. Hughley, published by HarperAudio – listen here

“In Pieces,” written and narrated by Sally Field, published by Hachette Audio – listen here

“My Pride,” written and narrated by Alton White, published by Blackstone Publishing – listen here

“The Poet X,” written and narrated by Elizabeth Acevedo, published by HarperAudio – listen here

“Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose,” written and narrated by Joe Biden, published by Audible Studios – listen here

“The Secret of Nightingale Wood,” written and narrated by Lucy Strange, published by Scholastic Audio – listen here

HUMOR

“Calypso,” written and narrated by David Sedaris, published by Hachette Audio – listen here

“Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay,” written and narrated by Phoebe Robinson, published by Penguin Random House Audio – listen here

“The Greatest Love Story Ever Told,” written and narrated by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, published by Penguin Random House Audio – listen here

“How Not to Get Shot,” written and narrated by D.L. Hughley, published by HarperAudio – listen here

“Noir” by Christopher Moore, narrated by Johnny Heller, published by HarperAudio – listen here

FICTION

“An Absolutely Remarkable Thing” by Hank Green, narrated by Kristen Sieh and Hank Green, published by Penguin Random House Audio – listen here

“The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton, narrated by Joanne Froggatt, published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd – listen here

“The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan, published by Macmillan Audio – listen here

“Life of Pi” by Yann Martel, narrated by Vikas Adam, published by Audible Studios – listen here

“Sanctuary” by Judy Nunn, narrated by John Derum, published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd – listen here

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, narrated by Richard Armitage, published by HarperAudio – listen here

NON-FICTION

“The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist” by Radley Balko and Tucker Carrington, narrated by Robert Fass, published by Hachette Audio – listen here

“Dopesick,” written and narrated by Beth Macy, published by Hachette Audio – listen here

“Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter” by Ben Goldfarb, narrated by Will Damron, published by Chelsea Green Publishing – listen here

“Heartland,” written and narrated by Sarah Smarsh, published by Simon & Schuster Audio – listen here

“The Perfectionists,” written and narrated by Simon Winchester, published by HarperAudio – listen here

“Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?” by Martin Luther King, Jr., narrated by J.D. Jackson, published by Beacon Press Audio – listen here

For more information on the Audies and to see the full list of finalists, visit theaudies.com.