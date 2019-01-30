×
Ben Vaughn Promoted to President & CEO of Warner/Chappell Nashville

Warner/Chappell Music today announced the promotion of Ben Vaughn to president & CEO of Warner/Chappell Nashville. According to the announcement, Vaughn, who joined the company in 2012 and was promoted to president five years later, will continue to lead the division’s creative and commercial activities. He will report to Warner/Chappell Music’s incoming Co-Chair & CEO Guy Moot and the company’s Co-Chair & COO, Carianne Marshall.

Warner/Chappell Nashville was recently named ASCAP Country Publisher of the Year for the sixth year in a row and BMI’s Publisher of the Year for the first time in nearly two decades. The company was also named NMPA’s Top Publisher in 2018.

“Ben has been an exceptional leader for our Warner/Chappell Nashville operation since coming on board seven years ago,” said Steve Cooper, CEO of Warner Music Group. “In addition to being an A&R force who’s deeply invested in the success of each and every songwriter, he’s an innovative, perceptive dealmaker and a staunch advocate for creative rights.”

“The Nashville songwriting community is like none other in the world, and over the course of his 25 year career, Ben has played a pivotal role in making it the amazing place that it is today,” said Marshall. “From young, next generation songwriters to award-winning superstars, Ben’s instincts and expertise have made Warner/Chappell Nashville the definitive destination for incredible game-changing talent.”

“When I think about how I got here, it’s surreal how many brilliant people have invited me to be part of their story,” said Vaughn. “As Nashville continues to evolve, I’m excited to keep pushing forward and to support the phenomenal talent coming out of this city.”

Vaughn’s roster includes 2018 ACM Songwriter of the Year Rhett Akins, 2018 CMA Song of the Year winner Chris Stapleton, 2018 CMA Album of the Year winner Kacey Musgraves, and 2018 BMI Songwriter of the Year Jesse Frasure, as well as Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne, Nathan Chapman, Dave Cobb, Brantley Gilbert, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Liz Rose, among others.

Before joining Warner/Chappell, Vaughn had become the youngest executive to head a major publisher in Nashville, as EVP & GM at EMI. Prior to his work at the majors, Vaughn ran an independent music publishing company starting at the age of 20.

 

