Ben Platt and Other Big Broadway Names Follow Rep to 42West

The talent offices at 42West just got a slew of new clients from the Great White Way.

Stage and filmed content rep Michael Gagliardo has joined the talent agency, making the jump from his longtime home at PMK-BNC, Variety has learned exclusively.

Gagliardo brings with him more than a dozen clients including Tony award-winning star of “Dear Evan Hansen” Ben Platt, Tony-winning actress Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Dreamgirls”), Tony-nominated actress from “The Cher Show” Stephanie J. Block, and Christopher Jackson (“Hamilton,” “Moana”).

Gagliardo brings with him assistant Sasha Klimchuk, and additional clients like “Orange is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael and Sasha to 42West. Their stellar reputations in working with theater, tv and film clients is a perfect compliment to our growing talent department,” 42West Co-CEOs Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg and Allan Mayer said in a statement.

PMK-BNC chairman and CEO Cindi Berger said Gagliardo “was with us for 12 years. I’m proud of his career accomplishments and happy for him as he embarks on his next chapter.”