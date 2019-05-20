×
Nickelodeon Alum Keith Dawkins Sets Kidvid Partnership With Believe Media Group

Former Nickelodeon executive Keith Dawkins has partnered with Believe Media Group to develop children’s programming.

Dawkins will partner with Believe under his newly formed Rock Hill Media Ventures, which aims to advise companies in media, entertainment and sports on working with diverse and emerging talent.

Dawkins previously spent 17 years at Viacom, most of which were spent at Nickelodeon. He was the first general manager of NickToons and oversaw the Teen Nick and Nick Jr. channels. He also worked closely with Nickelodeon Sports.

“Our strategic partnership with Believe Entertainment Group brings a fresh perspective in that it’s a unique partnership, with a set of creative forces, that represents a new way of doing business in the kids and family space,” Dawkins said.

Believe Entertainment Group has produced content for Comedy Central, Hulu, CBS and other outlets. It also specializes in arranging content partnerships for such blue-chip brands as Intel, Nike, Microsoft and McDonald’s. Believe had a presence at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival with the documentary “Between Me and My Mind,” about Phish lead singer Trey Anastasio.

Believe also won an Oscar, Emmy and Annie Award for the 2015 animated short “Dear Basketball: The Legend of Kobe Bryant.” ITV made an investment in Believe last year.

“This partnership expands on a key category that allows both Believe and Rock Hill to take full advantage of today’s ‘digital economy,’ one where audiences, and especially kids and families, bond with content, characters and brands in totally new and fluid ways,” said Dan Goodman and William H. Masterson III, co-founders of Believe.

