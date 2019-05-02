Beck Media Taps Tierney Oakes to Head San Francisco Office, Hires Adrienne Arieff

Beck Media & Marketing has established a new San Francisco office and tapped Tierney Oakes to lead the practice there. Additionally, the company has hired Adrienne Arieff to join its Santa Monica branch.

Oakes is a four-year veteran of Beck’s Austin, Texas office. Under her leadership, Beck’s San Francisco office handles communications programs for several leading immersive content and technology innovators, as well as National Geographic, Avid Technology and Scribd.

“Tierney has been an absolute game-changer for our technology team since she joined the Beck team in 2015,” said Todd Beck, the president of Beck Media & Marketing. “When the dials lined up to move her west and promote her into this new role, everything quickly clicked into place and she is off to the races.”

Arieff is an author and marketing and communications professional, and will join the Santa Monica office to lead the agency’s integrated marketing practice. She will work with clients on core messaging, content strategy, and influencer programming. Arieff has held senior and executive communications and marketing roles with OutCast, Burberry, Arieff Communications, and Havas Life. Arieff’s capabilities will service a variety of the agency’s clients including OTT content companies, social media innovators, consumer and technology players.

Related Veteran Publicist Eddie Michaels Dies at 49 Beck Media Expanding to Austin Under Hulu's Tom McAlister

“Adrienne represents a perfect mix of creativity, style, and substance, which I admire greatly. When the opportunity arose to bring her to L.A. and onto my team, I jumped at it, and our clients and team are already reaping the benefits,” added Beck.

The Silicon Beach-based communications and marketing agency also has offices in New York City, Austin, Tex., Atlanta, and Nashville, Tenn.