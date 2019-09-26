Balancing Fitness and Relaxation in Toronto

Sasha Exeter has made herself a star online.

The brand storyteller, mom, influencer and former athlete has amassed 36,000-plus Instagram followers and an ever-growing audience of readers on her seven-year-old lifestyle, fashion and fitness blog SoSasha.com. Her glamorous smile, sinewy physique and radiant complexion shine in photos and videos but her followers love how self-effacing and approachable she is. Her passion for healthy living in Toronto has made Exeter the subject of local media profiles, many of which chronicle Exeter’s appreciation for nearby art and cuisine, mommy life and her elevated workout regimen.

A Toronto native, Exeter became a tennis phenom at the age of 5, eventually earning athletic scholarships to Indiana State University and Howard University. Fibromyalgia, a musculoskeletal disorder that causes fatigue and mood issues, ended her competitive tennis career. After college, she worked in corporate positions throughout Canada before moving back to Toronto a few years ago to live closer to her family.

She’d spent time in the United States and Europe before returning home, so Toronto felt like a brand-new city to her; the Queen City had evolved, and so had she. The culturally diverse metropolis revealed yet another side to her when she found love with her partner and when the two welcomed their daughter.

Today, Exeter’s fitness regimen includes running along Lake Ontario thrice a week even when the temperature drops far below freezing. Running, yoga and meditation help her recharge from the stresses of life, work and motherhood. Exercise also helps her fight off the effects of her fibromyalgia.

What challenges do you face as a working mom, and how and where do you recharge?

S.E.: I feel like I’m never doing enough. I’m hard on myself. If I’m doing excellent in one area, I know for a fact that I’m dropping balls in another. It’s impossible to be perfect all of the time, but I’m a perfectionist. Becoming a mother has been very humbling and very challenging, but it’s also taught me some very important lessons that I needed to learn. Everything for me comes back to working out. Our nanny is a certified yoga instructor, and we do yoga when my daughter naps. Or I do 30 minutes in the weight room. That allows me to come back to motherhood and my job as a parent to the best of my ability. I also meditate or I go to Hoame. It’s a meditation center here in Toronto. You can take meditation and yoga classes or go to spaces and be completely alone. It’s very restorative.

What places in Toronto have helped you?

S.E: Because I’m a former athlete, I like to train like an athlete. I have this amazing trainer named Kyle Ardill. He owns a space called SWAT. I train at the downtown location, and it’s super private. I go to him for one-on-one attention, and it’s really changed my mindset and my body and helps me combat fibromyalgia. I’ve been training with him for the last year. I also have a phenomenal gym at home, so SWAT one to two days a week, weight training at home four days a week, and I also run. We purposely moved to where we are now because it’s close to the waterfront, and I run along Lake Ontario. I prefer running outside to being stuck on a treadmill. My partner and I both run outside year-round.

Where do you go with friends when you want to recharge?

S.E.: My friends and I like to meet up at Body Blitz. There is a circuit where you do a Dead Sea salt pool, sauna, steam room, a hot pool and a cold plunge — and it is life changing. They have tea and smoothies so you can spend hours there, and afterward you nap because your body is just so relaxed. And it’s for women only. Everyone should do something like this with their friends at least once.

If your daughter could recommend kid-friendly places in Toronto, what would she choose?

S.E.: She certainly has her favorites. Riverdale Park is one. There is a swimming pool, soccer field, a farm and a running track. When I first started dating [my partner], he lived near Riverdale, and we’d go. I’ve also discovered Ripley’s Aquarium since she was born, and it’s a great place to spend a few hours and connect to aquatic life. I would have never gone had I not become a parent, but I absolutely love it.

Are there places you want to take your daughter but haven’t yet?

S.E.: PATH is a series of underground tunnels in the downtown core that links to the subway system. People don’t have to go outside in the winter if they don’t want to. They can shop, go to work and eat at restaurants just using the tunnels in this underground world. It’s fascinating. She hasn’t experienced that yet because we don’t live downtown. But she did ride the subway for the first time a few weeks ago and she lost her mind. She loved it. She’s obsessed with trains, so we’re going to treat her once a week and take her on the subway.