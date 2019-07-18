×

AWAL Names Bianca Bhagat as Senior VP, Synch & Brand Partnerships

By
Variety Staff

AWAL, Kobalt’s recorded music company, announced the hiring of Bianca Bhagat as senior vice president, synch & brand partnerships. Based in Los Angeles, she will oversee AWAL’s global synch & brand partnerships team, pursuing creative marketing opportunities for the AWAL roster, according to the announcement.

Most recently with Glassnote, leading the Film and TV department and West Coast office, where she worked on campaigns for Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, Phoenix and others. She secured partnerships with Apple and Adidas; TV shows including “This Is Us” and “Girls”; and films including including “Dumbo” and “Welcome to Marwen.”

Lonny Olinick, CEO of AWAL, “As we continue to grow our AWAL team, we are looking for people who understand true artist development and who can help change the shape of an artist’s career. Bianca has spent her career doing exactly that. She puts artists at the center of everything she does and is always looking for new ways to approach her work. Our artists and partners are going to really benefit from the innovative synch and partnership opportunities that Bianca brings to the table.”

Bhagat added, “I’m honored to be joining this incredibly exciting company that is completely redefining what a recording company looks like in 2019. I’m always drawn to places that are both pushing the industry forward and truly doing right by artists and AWAL wholeheartedly embodies this.”

 

 

