×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey Pay Rose 64% in 2018, to $16.6 Million

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Stankey
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

John Stankey, CEO of AT&T’s WarnerMedia who has dramatically reshaped the businesses of Time Warner, saw his total compensation package increase 64% last year, to a total of $16.6 million.

Meanwhile, AT&T chairman, president and CEO Randall Stephenson pulled in a pay package worth $29.1 million in 2018, up 1.4%. AT&T disclosed the compensation details in an SEC filing Monday.

Among other senior AT&T execs, CFO John Stephens saw his compensation rise to $15.6 million (up 13%) while AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan’s pay package declined 4%, to $14.6 million.

A 33-year veteran of the telco, Stankey oversees AT&T’s media business which includes HBO, Turner, Warner Bros., and Otter Media. He led the integration planning team for the AT&T takeover of Time Warner, which closed last June.

In the filing Monday, the AT&T board’s compensation committee said it hiked Stankey’s compensation “to reflect his new responsibility for all of AT&T’s content-related assets, including each of Time Warner’s businesses. In addition, the Committee determined that Mr. Stankey’s unique skills and experience are critical to executing the Company’s post-close strategic plan.”

Related

Stankey received a base salary increase from $995,000 in 2017 to $1.1 million effective March 1, 2018 — and that was boosted to $2.9 million effective June 16, 2018, “to reflect the increased scope and complexity of his new role as CEO of WarnerMedia,” according to AT&T.

In the past two weeks, Stankey has enacted a significant reorganization of WarnerMedia, which saw the exit of HBO CEO Richard Plepler and Turner president David Levy with the appointment of Bob Greenblatt as chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer units. Among the changes, CNN chief Jeff Zucker, Warner Bros. chairman-CEO Kevin Tsujihara, and Turner International leader Gerhard Zeiler also picked up more oversight responsibilities.

Stankey has served in multiple senior roles at AT&T, including CEO of AT&T Mobility and Entertainment, after leading the company’s acquisition of DirecTV in 2015 when he was chief strategy officer.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More Biz

  • John Stankey

    WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey Pay Rose 64% in 2018, to $16.6 Million

    John Stankey, CEO of AT&T’s WarnerMedia who has dramatically reshaped the businesses of Time Warner, saw his total compensation package increase 64% last year, to a total of $16.6 million. Meanwhile, AT&T chairman, president and CEO Randall Stephenson pulled in a pay package worth $29.1 million in 2018, up 1.4%. AT&T disclosed the compensation details [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Responds to Royalty-Appeal Criticism: ‘We’re Not Suing Songwriters’

    UPDATED: Spotify has issued a response to criticism it has received in the wake of the announcement Thursday that it, Google, Pandora and Amazon are teaming up to appeal  a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%. In a blog post, the streaming giant [...]

  • Paradigm Alum Brooke Jackson Joins Management

    Paradigm Alum Brooke Jackson Joins Management Giant YM&U

    Former Paradigm talent agency executive Brooke Jackson has joined management giant YM&U as chief operating officer for North America. YM&U was created last year after private equity firm Trilantic Europe acquired a majority stake in U.K. management firm James Grant Group. The company is a conglomeration of 14 different management firms that were rolled up. [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    WGA to Meet With Talent Agents on Tuesday as Rhetoric Rises

    The WGA and Hollywood talent agencies are going back to the negotiating table on Tuesday as they wrestle with the guild’s efforts to impose new rules on franchised agents that would bar them from receiving packaging fees or putting writers in agency-affiliated productions. The guild and the Association of Talent Agents will meet at noon [...]

  • Ari EmanuelWhite House Correspondent's Association Dinner,

    Endeavor Returns $400 Million Saudi Investment

    Endeavor has completed the process of returning a $400 million investment to the Saudi Public Investment Fund, in protest of the murder of dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Variety has confirmed. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel began to unwind the deal in October, two weeks after Khashoggi disappeared at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi had written [...]

  • Byron Allen Entertainment Studios

    Charter Files Supreme Court Petition in Byron Allen Racial Discrimination Suit

    Charter Communications has taken its fight in a racial discrimination suit filed by Byron Allen to the Supreme Court. Charter on Friday filed a petition for the high court to review its appeal of the civil rights lawsuit Allen’s Entertainment Studios filed against the cable giant in 2016. Allen’s case rests on a post-Civil War [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Assult Fake

    Jussie Smollett Indicted on 16 Counts in Attack Hoax Case

    “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 16 counts of filing a false police report, stemming from his alleged staging of a Jan. 29 hate attack, Variety has confirmed. Smollett had previously been charged with a single count of filing a false police report, which carries the possibility of up to three years in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad