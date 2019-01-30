AT&T Misses on Q4 Revenue, WarnerMedia Comes in Strong While DirecTV Losses Mount

AT&T’s WarnerMedia posted healthy growth for the fourth quarter of 2018, but the company missed its top-line revenue target — with a drag coming from losses at DirecTV and a miss on postpaid wireless subscribers.

For Q4, AT&T overall reported revenue of $48.0 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents. Wall Street analysts on average expected sales of $48.5 billion and EPS of 86 cents. AT&T shares dropped as much as 3.1% in premarket trading Wednesday.

WarnerMedia total revenue was $9.2 billion, up 5.9% year over year, with operating income up 33.2%. That included double-digit growth in operating income at Turner, HBO and Warner Bros., with WarnerMedia contributing 18 cents of adjusted EPS to AT&T’s full-year results. In particular, AT&T cited Warner Bros.’s Q4 theatrical revenue up 29.3% from the “strong performance” of releases in the quarter along with growth in TV licensing revenue.

But revenue in AT&T’s Entertainment Group was down 4.8%, to $12.0 billion, amid record subscriber losses for both DirecTV and the DirecTV Now internet-streaming package. The telco said the drop in video subscribers was due to its “focus on profitability and reduced promotions.” During Q4, DirecTV Now shed 267,000 net subscribers — after ending virtually all promotional pricing packages — while DirecTV satellite subscribers declined 403,000. At the end of 2018, AT&T tallied about 24.5 million video connections (including 1.6 million DirecTV Now subscribers) versus 25.2 million a year earlier.

Debt continued to be a major story for the telco. At the end of 2018, AT&T’s long-term debt stood at $166.25 billion, much of it accumulated through the Time Warner acquisition (which closed in June 2018) as well as the $49 billion deal for DirecTV. That makes it one of the most highly leveraged companies in the media and entertainment space.

AT&T said it’s aiming to reduce its debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 2.8:1 to around 2.5:1 by the end of 2019 and to “continue deleveraging” through 2022.

“Our top priority for 2018 and 2019 is reducing our debt and I couldn’t be more pleased with how we closed the year,” Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO, said in announcing earnings. With record free cash flow in 2018 of $22.4 billion, “this momentum will carry us into 2019 allowing us to continue reducing our debt while investing in the business and continuing our strong record for paying dividends.”

AT&T reported a net gain of 134,000 postpaid wireless customers in Q4 — well below analysts projections of 208,000 for the period.

Meanwhile, WarnerMedia plans a major dive into direct-to-consumer streaming, targeting a Q4 2019 launch. The yet-to-be-named service, debuting initially in the U.S., will offer three different plans that bundle content from Warner Bros., HBO and Turner along with third-party programming.

On the wireless front, AT&T — like rivals Verizon and T-Mobile — is investing heavily to build out next-gen 5G service this year but the telco says 5G will not be “a significant revenue stream in 2019.”