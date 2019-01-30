×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AT&T Misses on Q4 Revenue, WarnerMedia Comes in Strong While DirecTV Losses Mount

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Randall Stephenson
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

AT&T’s WarnerMedia posted healthy growth for the fourth quarter of 2018, but the company missed its top-line revenue target — with a drag coming from losses at DirecTV and a miss on postpaid wireless subscribers.

For Q4, AT&T overall reported revenue of $48.0 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents. Wall Street analysts on average expected sales of $48.5 billion and EPS of 86 cents. AT&T shares dropped as much as 3.1% in premarket trading Wednesday.

WarnerMedia total revenue was $9.2 billion, up 5.9% year over year, with operating income up 33.2%. That included double-digit growth in operating income at Turner, HBO and Warner Bros., with WarnerMedia contributing 18 cents of adjusted EPS to AT&T’s full-year results. In particular, AT&T cited Warner Bros.’s Q4 theatrical revenue up 29.3% from the “strong performance” of releases in the quarter along with growth in TV licensing revenue.

But revenue in AT&T’s Entertainment Group was down 4.8%, to $12.0 billion, amid record subscriber losses for both DirecTV and the DirecTV Now internet-streaming package. The telco said the drop in video subscribers was due to its “focus on profitability and reduced promotions.” During Q4, DirecTV Now shed 267,000 net subscribers — after ending virtually all promotional pricing packages — while DirecTV satellite subscribers declined 403,000. At the end of 2018, AT&T tallied about 24.5 million video connections (including 1.6 million DirecTV Now subscribers) versus 25.2 million a year earlier.

Related

Debt continued to be a major story for the telco. At the end of 2018, AT&T’s long-term debt stood at $166.25 billion, much of it accumulated through the Time Warner acquisition (which closed in June 2018) as well as the $49 billion deal for DirecTV. That makes it one of the most highly leveraged companies in the media and entertainment space.

AT&T said it’s aiming to reduce its debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 2.8:1 to around 2.5:1 by the end of 2019 and to “continue deleveraging” through 2022.

“Our top priority for 2018 and 2019 is reducing our debt and I couldn’t be more pleased with how we closed the year,” Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO, said in announcing earnings. With record free cash flow in 2018 of $22.4 billion, “this momentum will carry us into 2019 allowing us to continue reducing our debt while investing in the business and continuing our strong record for paying dividends.”

AT&T reported a net gain of 134,000 postpaid wireless customers in Q4 — well below analysts projections of 208,000 for the period.

Meanwhile, WarnerMedia plans a major dive into direct-to-consumer streaming, targeting a Q4 2019 launch. The yet-to-be-named service, debuting initially in the U.S., will offer three different plans that bundle content from Warner Bros., HBO and Turner along with third-party programming.

On the wireless front, AT&T — like rivals Verizon and T-Mobile — is investing heavily to build out next-gen 5G service this year but the telco says 5G will not be “a significant revenue stream in 2019.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Biz

  • Jack Ma, Founder and executive chairman

    Alibaba Earnings Growth Slows, Entertainment Segment Deepens its Losses

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba unveiled revenue of $17 billion in the three months to December, 2018. And quarterly net profits grew by 33% to $4.5 billion. The group’s multiple entertainment ventures moved further into the red. Sector losses hit over $890 million. Ahead of the Wednesday announcement, investment analysts’ eyes were focused on the revenue, [...]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T Misses on Q4 Revenue, WarnerMedia Comes in Strong While DirecTV Losses Mount

    AT&T’s WarnerMedia posted healthy growth for the fourth quarter of 2018, but the company missed its top-line revenue target — with a drag coming from losses at DirecTV and a miss on postpaid wireless subscribers. For Q4, AT&T overall reported revenue of $48.0 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents. Wall Street analysts [...]

  • Green Book Deadpool 2

    Lack of Local Content May Leave Door Open for More Hollywood Fare in China

    Storm clouds might be hovering on the Hollywood-China entertainment horizon, with Washington and Beijing stuck in their trade war and bilateral industry talks stalled. But there are strong reasons to believe that Hollywood is poised for a sunnier year at the Chinese box office in 2019 than it had in 2018. January has already brought the [...]

  • PledgeMusic Cofounder Benji Rogers Returns as

    PledgeMusic Cofounder Benji Rogers Returns as an Advisor

    UPDATED: After several tumultuous months at PledgeMusic that have seen many artists going unpaid, cofounder Benji Rogers announced on Tuesday that he will be returning to the company temporarily “on a voluntary basis, as an unremunerated strategic advisor and board observer,” he told Variety. Last week Rogers, who left the company in 2016 to focus [...]

  • Dr. Phil's TV Co. Accused of

    Dr. Phil's TV Company Accused of Breaking Promise to Treat Cancer Patient

    A cancer patient who was featured on the daytime show “The Doctors” is accusing the producers of backing out on a promise to help her get a free prosthesis. Marisha Dotson sent a demand letter on Monday to Dr. Phil McGraw’s TV company, Stage 29 Productions, which produces the show for syndication. The letter alleges [...]

  • Motown Records Names Marc Byers General

    Motown Records Names Marc Byers General Manager

    Marc Byers has been named to the newly created position of General Manager, Motown Records, it was announced today by the label’s President Ethiopia Habtemariam, to whom Byers reports. According to the announcement, the entrepreneur and executive will be based in Hollywood at the Capitol Tower and will oversee the label’s day-to-day operations and work closely with [...]

  • Universal Music Group

    Universal Music Makes Management Moves in Classics and Jazz Division

    Universal Music Group today announced a series of executive management appointments within its Global Classics and Jazz division, which is coming off a year of successful releases by artists including Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Max Richter, Andrea Bocelli and John Coltrane. Effective immediately, Holly Adams has been appointed to the role of Head of Soundtrack and Score, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad