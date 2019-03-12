×
Atlantic Records U.K. Overhauls Label Structure

Jem Aswad

As streaming has altered the shape of the music industry, many companies have puzzled over what a modern record label should look like — and Atlantic Records in the U.K. today announced that it has altered its label structure to “respond to the evolved ways audiences receive and interact with entertainment” with some promotions and new hires. The move follows the appointment of former i-D managing director and Vice executive Katie White as label GM.

According to the announcement, White has worked with label president Ben Cook to “distinguish the six key disciplines vital to artists in today’s market – A&R, Promotions, Marketing, Publicity, Creative and Audience” – to ensure each has the power to “create defining, seismic moments” that can promote an artist globally.

To that end, the company has built a creative team around three specialties — conceptual, visual, video creative. Warner U.K. rep Jo Bartlett broke those categories down for Variety: “Visual Creative is about creating a clear visual identity for the artists across all touch points including photography, style, art direction, etc,” she said. “Conceptual relates to storytelling and building the narrative around the artist and the campaign. And finally, Video Creative is about bringing this all together cohesively in any video content.”

Under this structure Luke Tipping has been appointed Creative Director, Conceptual, having previously held several senior creative roles at London agencies, where he oversaw global campaigns for Beats by Dre and Nike; most recently he was creative director at Anomaly.

Annabelle Scott-Curry and Dan Curwin have been promoted to Creative Director, Visual and Director of Video respectively. Nick Long has been elevated to the new position of Director of Audience, where he will focus on fostering and growing artists’ audiences across all social and digital platforms. The company also announced the promotion of Claire Coster from Senior Publicity Manager to Head of Publicity.

(Pictured above, L-R: Nick Long, Claire Coster, Dan Curwin, Luke Tipping, Annabelle Scott-Curry, Katie White)

In making the announcement, Cook said, “Today’s attention economy sees us and our artists compete for share of audience with not only other acts and labels, but also with content in all its forms.  Our new structure, with the addition of extra Creative verticals, allows us to produce both purposeful and compelling content that’s worthy of our talented roster, and helps push the boundaries of our artists’ storytelling. We constantly appraise our value offering to artists and partners, and I have worked together with Katie and the senior team to form a dynamic, bold leadership structure at the label.  We want to create a truly progressive 21st Century record company with an invaluable proposition.”

