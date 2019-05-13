Atlantic Records Promotes Paul Sinclair to GM and Executive VP

Paul Sinclair has been promoted to general manager & executive vice president of Atlantic Records, it was announced today by Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald and Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman. Sinclair joined Atlantic in 2006 and was most recently the label’s EVP of digital strategy & innovation.

In his new post, Sinclair will bring his marketing and creative backgrounds and experience to a wide scope of company initiatives.

“Paul came on board just as we were transforming Atlantic into a company where digital innovation is at the heart of our artist development strategy,” said Greenwald and Kallman. “He’s brilliant at translating our artists’ personal creative visions into the digital universe, and a passionate advocate for constantly reinventing what we’re doing to best serve the music.”

“It’s been the most incredible experience to be part of the evolution of Atlantic under Julie and Craig,” said Sinclair. “We’re always thinking about how to stay ahead of the curve, in the digital space and across every area of the company. It’s all about finding the most inspired and inventive ways to nurture and advance our artists’ careers.”

Related Warner Music Group Earnings: Total Revenue Tops $1 Billion in Q2 Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Drop Pop Confection 'I Don't Care' (Listen)

Sinclair’s diverse background includes roles in project management at a web development startup to holding various roles at a software company working for the U.S. Department of Defense. He joined Warner Music Group (WMG) in 2001 as director of digital properties and moved over to Atlantic five years later.

Sinclair holds a Master of Information Science degree from Penn State, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Albright College.