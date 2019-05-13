×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Atlantic Records Promotes Paul Sinclair to GM and Executive VP

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paul Sinclair has been promoted to general manager & executive vice president of Atlantic Records, it was announced today by Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald and Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman. Sinclair joined Atlantic in 2006 and was most recently the label’s EVP of digital strategy & innovation.

In his new post, Sinclair will bring his marketing and creative backgrounds and experience to a wide scope of company initiatives.

“Paul came on board just as we were transforming Atlantic into a company where digital innovation is at the heart of our artist development strategy,” said Greenwald and Kallman. “He’s brilliant at translating our artists’ personal creative visions into the digital universe, and a passionate advocate for constantly reinventing what we’re doing to best serve the music.”

“It’s been the most incredible experience to be part of the evolution of Atlantic under Julie and Craig,” said Sinclair. “We’re always thinking about how to stay ahead of the curve, in the digital space and across every area of the company. It’s all about finding the most inspired and inventive ways to nurture and advance our artists’ careers.”

Related

Sinclair’s diverse background includes roles in project management at a web development startup to holding various roles at a software company working for the U.S. Department of Defense. He joined Warner Music Group (WMG) in 2001 as  director of digital properties and moved over to Atlantic five years later.

Sinclair holds a Master of Information Science degree from Penn State, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Albright College.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Atlantic Records Promotes Paul Sinclair to

    Atlantic Records Promotes Paul Sinclair to GM and Executive VP

    Paul Sinclair has been promoted to general manager & executive vice president of Atlantic Records, it was announced today by Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald and Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman. Sinclair joined Atlantic in 2006 and was most recently the label’s EVP of digital strategy & innovation. In his new post, Sinclair will [...]

  • Paradigm Hires Chappel McCollister as SVP

    Paradigm Hires Chappel McCollister as Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships

    Paradigm Talent Agency has hired Chappel McCollister as senior VP of strategic partnerships, based in the agency’s Nashville office. According to the announcement, McCollister will represent Paradigm’s music clients, with a focus on the Nashville roster, across a range of areas including brand & corporate partnerships, premium VIP experiences, product licensing, and strategic investments. “We’re [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Hollywood Mourns Doris Day: She 'Took a Piece of the Sun With Her'

    Hollywood took to social media to mourn the death of icon Doris Day on Monday. One of the most popular stars in the movie industry in the ’50s and ’60s, Day was known for her wholesome girl-next-door personality, her comedies that pushed the envelope and her public love life. The actress earned an Oscar nomination [...]

  • 'American Idol' Renewed for Season 3

    'American Idol' Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

    “American Idol” has been renewed for a third season at ABC. This will be the singing competition show’s 18th season overall, including the 15 seasons that aired on Fox before the show moved to ABC in 2018. The question remains, however, if the show’s current judging panel of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan [...]

  • Brittney Ramsdell

    Universal Music Group Ups Brittney Ramsdell to Multi-Label Film & TV Synch Role

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has promoted Brittney Ramsdell to senior vice president of film and TV synchronization for Republic Records, Def Jam Recordings, Island Records and Verve Label Group. The Santa Monica-based executive reports to UMG executive vice president Michele Anthony and will oversee synch efforts across film, television, video games, commercials and all other [...]

  • Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang,

    Former Woodstock 50 Financier Slams Producer Michael Lang in Legal Rebuttal

    Lawyers for erstwhile Woodstock 50 financier Dentsu slammed festival organizer Michael Lang in legal documents filed before a hearing today in which the company is seeking an emergency injunction over nearly $18 million for the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Watkins Glen International speedway August 16-18 — just three months from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad