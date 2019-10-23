UTA Taps Ashley Momtaheni as Director of Corporate Communications

Ashley Momtaheni is jumping ship from Annapurna Pictures to UTA.

The agency has tapped Momtaheni as its new director of corporate communications, reporting to its global chief communications officer, Seth Oster.

In her new role, Momtaheni will focus primarily on external communications, rounding out UTA’s senior communications team with veteran UTA comms executive Lisa Stein and Adam Gross, who joined UTA earlier this year from Disney-ABC.

Prior to joining UTA, Momtaheni was vice president of corporate communications at Annapurna Pictures, which has been going through some much publicized financial difficulties of late. While at Annapurna, Momtaheni spearheaded communications strategies across Annapurna’s film, television, interactive and theatre divisions and worked on projects such as Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart” and Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You,” as well as Adam the Adam McKay pic “Vice” and Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Before Annapurna, she worked at Warner Brothers Entertainment Group, where she helped manage publicity campaigns for a wide slate of movies including Baz Luhrmann’s take on “The Great Gatsby,” the Oscar-winning “Argo,” and the Spike Jonze-Joaquin Phoenix vehicle “Her.” Momtaheni was also a producer at ABC’s Good Morning America.

Oster succeeded Chris Day as the head of UTA’s corporate communications department in 2017, after the latter announced his departure from the agency following a 17-year run.