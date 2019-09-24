×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ASCAP Relaunches Its Expo Conference as ‘The ASCAP Experience’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Next year, ASCAP will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its music-creator conference, formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo, with a new name, location and enhanced programming that is designed to meet the needs of 21st century music creators. Now called the ASCAP Experience the revamped event will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, April 1 – 3.

“Over the last fifteen years, as our attendees and the music industry have evolved, so has ASCAP Expo,” said ASCAP Executive Vice President/ Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Iossa. “We have renamed it the ‘ASCAP Experience’ to encompass programming that meets the holistic needs of music creators today, with even more opportunities for participants to make music together. And we are excited to welcome all of our Experience attendees to join us in this next phase at a new venue in downtown L.A.”

Related

According to the announcement, based on attendee feedback, ASCAP redesigned the ASCAP Experience to offer “the most immersive event exploring what it takes to be a professional music creator today.” Curated programming will offer insights from industry experts, songwriters, tools to boost creativity and state-of-the-art technology demonstrations. There will be a focus on wellness workshops, and many live performances.

Previous speakers at the conference have included Justin Timberlake, Tom Petty, Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Questlove, Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, Lee Ann Womack, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Melissa Etheridge, Cassadee Pope, Bear McCreary, Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL), Pinar Toprak, Marco Beltrami, Quincy Jones, Timbaland, Carly Simon, Sara Bareilles, Jackson Browne, Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Diplo, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, Stargate, Bill Withers, Aloe Blacc, Richie Sambora and Jeff Lynne.

Successful songwriters who have participated in the ASCAP Experience early in their careers include Bilie Eilish’s collaborator and brother Finneas, Meghan Trainor, Aloe Blacc, Beyonce writer Vincent Berry and more.

 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Berry Gordy

    Motown Founder Berry Gordy to Retire

    At the ripe old age of 89, Berry Gordy, who built Motown Records into a multimedia empire in the 1960s and 1970s, has announced his retirement. “I have come full circle,” he said onstage during Motown’s 60th anniversary program at Orchestra Hall in Detroit, where he founded and built the label with members of his [...]

  • Rosalia

    Rosalia, Alejandro Sanz Lead Latin Grammy Awards Nominations in Landmark Year

    The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards with Flamenco pop star Rosalia (pictured) claiming the title of most recognized female artist with five nominations. But she has competition in Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, who takes the lead for most nominations with eight — three of which are [...]

  • INXS - Michael HutchenceINXS in concert,

    INXS' Monumental 1991 Wembley Concert Film Restored for Theater Run (EXCLUSIVE)

    INXS frontman Michael Hutchence’s 1997 death meant many still-coming-of-age fans were unable to see the Australian band’s magnetism live in its original form. “Live Baby Live,” an album of the band’s 1991 sold out Wembley Stadium concert, assuaged some, as did its David Mallet-directed video accompaniment. Then the film disappeared, and longtime manager Chris M. [...]

  • Shannan-Hatch-President-Fourward-Music-Credit-Jon-Paul-Bruno

    Fourward Taps Shannan Hatch as President of Music Publishing Company Fourward Music

    Will Ward’s management company Fourward has announced the formation of new music publishing company, Fourward Music, LLC. and has tapped industry leader Shannan Hatch to serve as president. The new company will have offices in Los Angeles and Nashville. “I am excited to expand and grow the Fourward brand in the publishing space,” Ward said. [...]

  • Dave Matthews

    Born to Sun: Spirit of Springsteen Rings Proud at Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now

    Twice during Dave Matthews Band’s headlining performance at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on Sunday night (Sept. 22), Matthews thanked the 37,000 in attendance for “sticking around.” If the audience was showing signs of festival fatigue at the end of the second annual two-day music and surfing festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, it wasn’t evident at [...]

  • Sony Music Promotes Mark Cavell and

    Sony Music Promotes Mark Cavell and Per Hauber to Lead Masterworks, Classical Labels

    Sony Music Entertainment today announced the promotions of Mark Cavell and Per Hauber to lead the Company’s Classical, Jazz, Broadway and non-traditional contemporary music business. Based in New York, Cavell will become President of Sony Masterworks and Hauber will become President of Sony Classical, based in Berlin. They will report to Sony Music chairman Rob Stringer and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad