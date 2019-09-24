ASCAP Relaunches Its Expo Conference as ‘The ASCAP Experience’

Next year, ASCAP will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its music-creator conference, formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo, with a new name, location and enhanced programming that is designed to meet the needs of 21st century music creators. Now called the ASCAP Experience the revamped event will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, April 1 – 3.

“Over the last fifteen years, as our attendees and the music industry have evolved, so has ASCAP Expo,” said ASCAP Executive Vice President/ Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Iossa. “We have renamed it the ‘ASCAP Experience’ to encompass programming that meets the holistic needs of music creators today, with even more opportunities for participants to make music together. And we are excited to welcome all of our Experience attendees to join us in this next phase at a new venue in downtown L.A.”

According to the announcement, based on attendee feedback, ASCAP redesigned the ASCAP Experience to offer “the most immersive event exploring what it takes to be a professional music creator today.” Curated programming will offer insights from industry experts, songwriters, tools to boost creativity and state-of-the-art technology demonstrations. There will be a focus on wellness workshops, and many live performances.

Previous speakers at the conference have included Justin Timberlake, Tom Petty, Stevie Wonder, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Meghan Trainor, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Questlove, Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, Lee Ann Womack, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Melissa Etheridge, Cassadee Pope, Bear McCreary, Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL), Pinar Toprak, Marco Beltrami, Quincy Jones, Timbaland, Carly Simon, Sara Bareilles, Jackson Browne, Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart), Diplo, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, Stargate, Bill Withers, Aloe Blacc, Richie Sambora and Jeff Lynne.

Successful songwriters who have participated in the ASCAP Experience early in their careers include Bilie Eilish’s collaborator and brother Finneas, Meghan Trainor, Aloe Blacc, Beyonce writer Vincent Berry and more.