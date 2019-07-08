ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop Gets Underway

The 31st annual ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop got underway today with 12 composers from eight countries around the world. (Participants are listed below.)

Supported by The ASCAP Foundation, the comprehensive four-week program takes place in Los Angeles and is designed to equip the selected composers with the knowledge and connections they need to succeed in the film industry. Participants get access to “A list” Hollywood composers and top industry professionals including studio executives, agents, attorneys, music supervisors and more.

The workshop culminates at the historic Newman Scoring Stage at Fox Studios, where each composer has the chance to conduct and record their own original score for a major motion picture scene with a 64-piece orchestra and the same professional tools used by world-class composers.

This year, several high-profile composers will mentor the group, including Oscar nominees (and multiple Emmy winners) John Debney (pictured above; “Elf,” “Iron Man 2”) and Bruce Broughton (“Silverado,” “The Rescuers Down Under”), Grammy-nominated Tom Holkenborg (“Mad Max Fury Road,” “Deadpool”), as well as program alumni Amie Doherty (“Undone”), Julia Newmann (“Doubt”), Joseph Trapanese (“The Greatest Showman”) and Austin Wintory (“The Banner Saga” 1-3). The Workshop is led and programmed by ASCAP Film & TV executives Michael Todd and Jennifer Harmon.

Related Ralph Murphy, Veteran Songwriter and Music Publishing Exec, Dies at 75 Cardi B, T.I., Motown Win Big at ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

Another ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop alum, award-winning film and television composer Didier Lean Rachou (Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush: Alaska), this year bestows for the first time the newly created ASCAP Foundation Lucy and Didier Lean Rachou Award to Workshop participant Clementine Charuel. The award is given to a French citizen who shows potential to make a true impact to the scoring community.

Shawn LeMone, SVP Membership, Film & TV, ASCAP, said: “It is always a pleasure to get to know the talented composers who take part in the Workshop. Decades ago, ASCAP created the Workshop to give composers the support and connections they need to take their careers to that next level, whether scoring for major Hollywood films or leading independent projects. It is just one of the many ways ASCAP supports our members at every stage of their careers and we’re so proud of the composers that have gotten a leg up because of it.”

Workshop participants were chosen from hundreds of applicants by a team of professional composers. The 2019 participants are listed below along with their hometowns: