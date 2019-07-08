×

ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop Gets Underway

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Debney Jungle Book
CREDIT: Dan Goldwasser

The 31st annual ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop got underway today with 12 composers from eight countries around the world. (Participants are listed below.)

Supported by The ASCAP Foundation, the comprehensive four-week program takes place in Los Angeles and is designed to equip the selected composers with the knowledge and connections they need to succeed in the film industry. Participants get access to “A list” Hollywood composers and top industry professionals including studio executives, agents, attorneys, music supervisors and more.

The workshop culminates at the historic Newman Scoring Stage at Fox Studios, where each composer has the chance to conduct and record their own original score for a major motion picture scene with a 64-piece orchestra and the same professional tools used by world-class composers.

This year, several high-profile composers will mentor the group, including Oscar nominees (and multiple Emmy winners) John Debney (pictured above; “Elf,” “Iron Man 2”) and Bruce Broughton (“Silverado,” “The Rescuers Down Under”), Grammy-nominated Tom Holkenborg (“Mad Max Fury Road,” “Deadpool”), as well as program alumni Amie Doherty (“Undone”), Julia Newmann (“Doubt”), Joseph Trapanese (“The Greatest Showman”) and Austin Wintory (“The Banner Saga” 1-3). The Workshop is led and programmed by ASCAP Film & TV executives Michael Todd and Jennifer Harmon.

Related

Another ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop alum, award-winning film and television composer Didier Lean Rachou (Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush: Alaska), this year bestows for the first time the newly created ASCAP Foundation Lucy and Didier Lean Rachou Award to Workshop participant Clementine Charuel. The award is given to a French citizen who shows potential to make a true impact to the scoring community.

Shawn LeMone, SVP Membership, Film & TV, ASCAP, said: “It is always a pleasure to get to know the talented composers who take part in the Workshop. Decades ago, ASCAP created the Workshop to give composers the support and connections they need to take their careers to that next level, whether scoring for major Hollywood films or leading independent projects. It is just one of the many ways ASCAP supports our members at every stage of their careers and we’re so proud of the composers that have gotten a leg up because of it.”

Workshop participants were chosen from hundreds of applicants by a team of professional composers. The 2019 participants are listed below along with their hometowns:

  • Alex Redfern (London, UK)
  • Carlos Simon (Atlanta, GA, USA)
  • Chris Forsgren (Stockholm, Sweden)
  • Chris Ryan (Massapequa, NY, USA)
  • Christy Carew (Vancouver, BC, Canada)
  • Clementine Charuel (Paris, France)
  • Harlan Hodges (Plainview, TX, USA)
  • Joep Sporck (Maastricht, NL)
  • Max Lombardo (Padova, Italy)
  • Mike MacLennan (Oxfordshire, UK)
  • Sarah Lynch (Dublin, Ireland)
  • Stefano Sacchi (Milan, Italy)

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • South African President Nelson Mandela Giving

    Nelson Mandela's Family Launching Mandela Media With Michael Sugar, DMA

    Nelson Mandela’s family is partnering with Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 and ad agency DMA United to launch Mandela Media, in honor of the late South African leader. Mandela was an anti-apartheid revolutionary who spent 27 years in prison before becoming president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 as the country’s first black head of state, during [...]

  • Lulu Wang 10 Directors to Watch

    'The Farewell' Director Lulu Wang Sets Sci-Fi Thriller as Next Film

    “The Farewell” filmmaker Lulu Wang will direct the science fiction movie “Children of the New World.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, though it will be adapted from Alexander Weinstein’s collection of short stories of the same name. Big Beach and Votiv are distributing “Children of the New World,” which will be produced by Big [...]

  • John Debney Jungle Book

    ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop Gets Underway

    The 31st annual ASCAP Film Scoring Workshop got underway today with 12 composers from eight countries around the world. (Participants are listed below.) Supported by The ASCAP Foundation, the comprehensive four-week program takes place in Los Angeles and is designed to equip the selected composers with the knowledge and connections they need to succeed in [...]

  • Logan Kim Celeste O'Connor Ghostbusters 2020

    'Ghostbusters 2020' Rounds Out Cast With Two Newcomers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newcomers Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim have signed on to join the ensemble cast of “Ghostbusters 2020,” sources tell Variety. The pair joins Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, and “Gifted” star Mckenna Grace. Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original “Ghostbusters,” will helm “Ghostbusters 2020.” Reitman also co-wrote the [...]

  • Jessica Chastain

    Jessica Chastain Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Women-Led Spy Thriller '355'

    Jessica Chastain shared a behind-the-scenes look of working with director Simon Kinberg and stars Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o on the upcoming female-led spy thriller “355” on her Instagram. In the footage, Chastain meets Kinberg on a Parisian street with the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. The two get in a [...]

  • John Turturro Big Lebowski Going Places

    John Turturro's 'Big Lebowski' Spinoff 'Jesus Rolls' Set for 2020 Release

    John Turturro’s “Big Lebowski” spinoff, “The Jesus Rolls,” which follows his “Lebowski” character Jesus Quintana, is scheduled to hit theaters in early 2020. Screen Media purchased the rights to the film, which Turturro directed from his own script. “Jesus Rolls” also stars Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou and features Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete [...]

  • Sony Innovation Studios buys Nuralize -

    Sony Pictures Buys Nurulize, a Virtual Production Software Startup (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Sony Innovation Studios has acquired Nurulize, a startup whose software lets users edit, color and enhance volumetrically captured images in a real-time collaborative environment. Terms of the acquisition aren’t being disclosed. Under the deal, Nurulize’s 12 employees are joining Sony Innovation Studios, which the company launched last year to give producers a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad