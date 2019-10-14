Arnold Schwarzenegger Trades CAA for UTA

Arnold Schwarzenegger has departed his former agency CAA and signed with UTA, which will represent the global superstar and two-time Governor of California in all areas.

Schwarzenegger, whose films have grossed more than $4.7 billion worldwide, is set to reprise his celebrated role in the “Terminator” franchise, starring in “Terminator: Dark Fate.” He will also appear in the upcoming “Kung Fury 2” and will lend his voice to the animated family series “Superhero Kindergarten,” created by the late comic book legend Stan Lee.

Schwarzenegger starred in the tentpole franchises “The Expendables” and “Conan,” as well as the hit features “True Lies,” “Last Action Hero,” “Total Recall,” “Twins,” “Kindergarten Cop,” “Predator,” and “Commando.”

After serving as California Governor from 2003 to 2011, he founded the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of Southern California to help promote nonpartisan solutions to public policy issues. He also founded the non-profit environmental organization Regions of Climate Action (R20), which works with the United Nations and the world’s leading NGOs to accelerate the implementation of green infrastructure within the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and waste optimization, among others.

Schwarzenegger also executive produced and starred in the Showtime documentary “Years of Living Dangerously,” which focused on the effects of global warming and won a Primetime Emmy award for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series.

Additionally, he served as Chairman of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, an organization which works to increase youth sports participation from children of all backgrounds and abilities; and founded the After-School All-Stars program, which provides free, high-quality educational programs for students.

He continues to be represented by attorney Patrick Knapp of Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen and his financial partner Paul Wachter of Main Street Advisors.