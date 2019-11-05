×

Arista Records Names Zeke Silvera VP of A&R

Variety Staff

Arista Records announced today the appointment of Zeke Silvera as vice president of A&R. Silvera is based in New York and will report to CEO and president of Arista, David Massey.

“As we continue to grow our Arista team and A&R presence, Zeke brings a unique sensibility and strong ear for our developing artists,” Massey said. “He is a highly talented executive with exceptional relationships with artists and the creative community. We are excited for Zeke to join the Arista family.”

Silvera stated, “I’m looking forward to helping grow Arista’s diverse roster and to amplify the artists’ visions. I’m am excited to be a part of the Arista family.”

Prior to his role at Arista Records, Silvera worked for six years at Island Records (where Massey was CEO at the time), where he was promoted from A&R assistant to Vice President, A&R. While at Island Records, Silvera worked with artists including Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Mike Posner and Iggy Azalea. In 2018, he left the label to create his own producer/management company, EZI Management, where his producers collaborated with artists such as Lil Nas X and A$AP Rocky.

 

 

