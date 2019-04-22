×
Arista Records Names Danny Cooper Senior VP of Promotion

By
Variety Staff

Danny Cooper has been named senior vice president of promotion at Arista Records, it was announced today by John Boulos, the label’s executive VP of promotion.

In this role, Cooper will work closely with Boulos in all areas of promotion across genres, and oversee Arista’s promotion staff throughout the U.S. He is based in Los Angeles.

“I am delighted to have Danny Cooper serving in this key role,” Boulos said in the announcement. “He is one of the most well-respected promotion executives in the business today, and his industry relationships are second-to-none. His deep knowledge and strong leadership skills will help us further enhance the brands of our artists and maximize awareness of their music around the world.”

“Arista is building an exciting new chapter in its legendary history, and I am thrilled to be working with John Boulos and [president/CEO] David Massey to advance the careers of the next wave of great artists,” Cooper said.

Cooper joins Arista from RCA Records where he spent 11 years as Vice President of Hot AC and then Top 40 Promotion. Over the course of his career, Cooper has played a key role in building the radio presence of leading artists including Lenny Kravitz, Elton John, P!nk, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Sia and Miley Cyrus.

Arista, originally founded by Clive Davis in 1974, was officially relaunched last July as an “all-new frontline creative center” within Sony Music led by Massey as president and CEO.

 

 

 

