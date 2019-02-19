×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Arista Records, Mogul Vision Launch Joint Venture

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Arista Records and Smokepurpp/ Lil Mosey manager Josh Marshall today announced the launch of Mogul Vision Music, a new joint venture label focused on “breaking extraordinary talent and building artist careers through innovative A&R, branding and marketing strategy,” according to the announcement.

Based in New York with Marshall (pictured above left, with Massey) as its CEO, the label’s initial signings include the young Atlanta rapper Blaatina and Cleveland-born singer KennyHoopla, who has released the official music video to his latest single “Lost Cause.”

Marshall said, “I have great respect for Arista’s history of empowering entrepreneurial JVs in urban music through its past work with labels like Bad Boy Entertainment, and I am thrilled to be part of an all new chapter at the relaunched label with the introduction of Mogul Vision Music. [Arista president/CEO] David Massey and the team at Arista are building a forward-thinking company that puts talent development first, and together we have an exciting opportunity to discover great new artists and help them advance their careers.”

Massey said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Josh Marshall to launch Mogul Vision Music. He has a great talent for identifying new artists across genres, and he has played an important role in elevating the careers of some of hip hop’s most exciting up-and-comers. We look forward to working with him to find and develop original new voices and incredible hit music though this joint venture.”

Last year Massey stepped down as CEO of Island Records for a joint venture with Sony Music that sees him not only helming the relaunched Arista Records — the legendary label started by Clive Davis in 1974 — but also Work of Art, his new music-publishing and artist-management company.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Music

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Faces Prison, Career Ruin if He Lied About Attack

    Jussie Smollett is facing prison time and the implosion of his career if it turns out he lied about being the target of a hate crime, legal and public relations experts say. “The best thing that Jussie can do is pray and pray a lot,” said Ronn Torossian, founder of 5W Public Relations. “If he [...]

  • Ryan Adams Capitol Records 75th Anniversary

    Ryan Adams Drops Out of Sight at Adult Alternative Radio Format

    Ryan Adams, currently mired in sexual harassment charges raised by a story in the New York Times last week, is being abandoned in droves at Adult Album Alternative radio stations around the country. The singer/songwriter had been a stalwart of Triple A since scoring No. 1 singles with “New York, New York” in December 2001 [...]

  • Watch First Trailer for Motley Crue

    Watch First Trailer for Motley Crue Biopic 'The Dirt'

    Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its Motley Crue biopic “The Dirt” — based on Neil Strauss’ best-selling history of the legendarily bad-behaved ‘80s metal icons — and it looks like the film pulls no punches in terms of the band’s famously sordid history. In this two-minute trailer, we get glimpses of singer Vince [...]

  • Martin Bandier to Be Honored at

    Martin Bandier to Be Honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony

    Martin Bandier, outgoing chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, will be awarded the Visionary Leadership Award at the 50 th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. According to the announcement, the Visionary Leadership Award “acknowledges a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Board [...]

  • Ashley Tisdale

    Ashley Tisdale Signs With ICM Partners

    ICM Partners has signed singer and actress Ashley Tisdale for representation worldwide for music. Tisdale, best known for her role as Sharpay Evans in the Disney franchise “High School Musical,” will be represented at the agency by a team led by Mike Hayes. She is managed by Red Light’s Sarah Jabbari and Jonathan Shank. Tisdale’s music [...]

  • soundcloud-logo

    SoundCloud Launches Tool to Distribute Music to Other Streaming Services

    SoundCloud today announced a new distribution tool that enables artists to distribute their music to other streaming services. The feature, currently in open beta the service’s Pro and Pro Unlimited platforms, means that artists can upload their music to SoundCloud competitors including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify and Instagram. “Creators using the SoundCloud Premier distribution feature keep [...]

  • BTS61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los

    BTS Announces Stadium Dates for 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' Tour

    BTS have announced eight stadium dates for their global “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour. The tour kicks off on May 4 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles before traveling through Chicago, New Jersey, Brazil, London and France. It is scheduled to hit two stadiums in Japan the following July. The group has dates [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad