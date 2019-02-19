Arista Records, Mogul Vision Launch Joint Venture

Arista Records and Smokepurpp/ Lil Mosey manager Josh Marshall today announced the launch of Mogul Vision Music, a new joint venture label focused on “breaking extraordinary talent and building artist careers through innovative A&R, branding and marketing strategy,” according to the announcement.

Based in New York with Marshall (pictured above left, with Massey) as its CEO, the label’s initial signings include the young Atlanta rapper Blaatina and Cleveland-born singer KennyHoopla, who has released the official music video to his latest single “Lost Cause.”

Marshall said, “I have great respect for Arista’s history of empowering entrepreneurial JVs in urban music through its past work with labels like Bad Boy Entertainment, and I am thrilled to be part of an all new chapter at the relaunched label with the introduction of Mogul Vision Music. [Arista president/CEO] David Massey and the team at Arista are building a forward-thinking company that puts talent development first, and together we have an exciting opportunity to discover great new artists and help them advance their careers.”

Massey said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Josh Marshall to launch Mogul Vision Music. He has a great talent for identifying new artists across genres, and he has played an important role in elevating the careers of some of hip hop’s most exciting up-and-comers. We look forward to working with him to find and develop original new voices and incredible hit music though this joint venture.”

Last year Massey stepped down as CEO of Island Records for a joint venture with Sony Music that sees him not only helming the relaunched Arista Records — the legendary label started by Clive Davis in 1974 — but also Work of Art, his new music-publishing and artist-management company.