×

Ari Emanuel Will See a Big Payday if Endeavor Stock Pops

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Ari Emanuel stands to be rewarded handsomely if Endeavor’s stock price performs well following an IPO, according to an incentive agreement filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Emanuel, the company’s CEO, will receive $25 million in stock if the company’s market cap exceeds $7.525 billion at some point over the next nine years. He will receive another $12.5 million in stock for every additional $1 billion in market cap after that. For purposes of the agreement, the market cap will be determined as an average value over the course of a month.

The equity targets give a rough sense of the company’s expectations as it prepares for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange. A $7.5 billion market cap would represent about a $1 billion improvement on the company’s last private-market valuation.

Endeavor filed to go public on May 23. In addition to owning the William Morris Endeavor talent agency, the company controls the Ultimate Fighting Championship and owns the Miss Universe pageant.

Emanuel renegotiated his deal on March 13, getting a boost in his base salary from $1 million to $4 million, and an increase in his bonus from $3 million to a target bonus of $6 million. Those figures were disclosed in the company’s S-1 filed in May. The S-1 also disclosed that Emanuel would be eligible for incentives if the company reached certain equity values, though it did not disclose those values.

Emanuel has a similar arrangement with Zuffa Parent LLC, the Endeavor subsidiary that owns the UFC. According to a document filed Wednesday, Emanuel is entitled to equity awards in the amount of $12.5 million if Zuffa’s value hits unspecified incremental targets. The deal contemplates that Zuffa could go public, in which case the awards would be boosted to $14 million. Otherwise, the equity value could be determined by a partial or total sale of Zuffa’s equity.

More Biz

  • Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel

    Ari Emanuel Will See a Big Payday if Endeavor Stock Pops

    Ari Emanuel stands to be rewarded handsomely if Endeavor’s stock price performs well following an IPO, according to an incentive agreement filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Emanuel, the company’s CEO, will receive $25 million in stock if the company’s market cap exceeds $7.525 billion at some point over the next nine years. [...]

  • variety digital innovators

    Social Media Influencers Rankle Union Pros With On-Set Photos for Studios

    With many people getting most of their information via social media, publicists have started following the eyeballs online and turning to Instagram-famous personalities to snap on-set pics promoting movies and TV projects to their audience of followers.  But the practice runs afoul of traditional set photographers, who are members of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local [...]

  • Bones TV Show Fox

    Disney Experiments With Alternative Compensation Plan for Top TV Series Creatives

    A collision of recent events promises to change the way Hollywood gets paid for toiling in TV. The traditional concept of profit participation is being redefined to reflect the new realities of the content marketplace. Industry dealmakers are engrossed in studying a plan circulated by Disney to overhaul the compensation structure for top creatives on TV [...]

  • Kenny Ortega Walk of Fame Honor

    'Descendants' Director Kenny Ortega Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Before Kenny Ortega made a name for himself with such franchises as Disney’s “High School Musical” and “Descendants” and created show-stopping videos and stage shows, he sang and danced flamenco with his Spanish-born grandmother around the kitchen as she prepared meals. Ortega would stand in front of his family’s black-and-white television and memorize “anything musical,” [...]

  • The New York Stock Exchange welcomes

    Listen: Cheddar Founder Jon Steinberg on Altice Sale, Building News Brands

    Jon Steinberg, founder and CEO of Cheddar and president of Altice News, likens the process of developing digital media companies to “the drug discovery business.” Steinberg tells Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast that developing Cheddar as a startup digital TV service offering business and entertainment news aimed at a millennial audience was similar to how pharmaceutical [...]

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    AT&T Chief: HBO Max Will 'Ultimately' Offer Live News, Sports

    AT&T chief Randall Stephenson told investors Wednesday that the HBO Max streaming service set to launch next spring will eventually include live sports and news programming. Stephenson talked up his enthusiasm for WarnerMedia’s nascent direct-to-consumer platform during the telco giant’s second-quarter earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts. “You should assume that ultimately HBO Max [...]

  • Randall Stephenson

    WarnerMedia Drives AT&T Growth in Q2, as HBO and DirecTV Lose Subscribers

    WarnerMedia was AT&T’s fastest-growing division in the second quarter of 2019. But the telco showed ongoing signs of trouble in its pay-TV business, with DirecTV and DirecTV Now again posting subscriber losses — and HBO dropping U.S. customers in the period. Revenue for WarnerMedia was $8.35 billion, up 5.5% year over year primarily driven by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad