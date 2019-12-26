Ari Behn, Author Who Accused Kevin Spacey of Groping, Dies at 47

Ari Behn, Norwegian author and and ex-husband of princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Dec. 25. He was 47.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that we, the very closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our privacy in the time to come,” Behn’s family spokesman Geir Håkonsund said in a statement.

Behn married princess Märtha Louise in 2002 and announced their separation in 2016. The divorce was finalized in 2017.

During an interview with Norway’s radio P4 in December 2017, Behn recounted an incident with Kevin Spacey when the actor hosted a Nobel Prize concert.

“I have a little #MeToo story about Kevin Spacey,” Behn said. “We were having a nice chat where we spoke about theater and drama, and the little theater, the Wick, a theater in London. We had a good conversation sitting beside each other. After five minutes he said ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette,’ then he grabbed me under the table right in the balls.”

Spacey, who has been accusing of assaulting several men, did not respond at the time of the allegation.

Norway’s King Harald V and Queen Sonja released a statement on Wednesday, calling Behn “an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father — and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother.”

Behn was born in Denmark in 1972. He received his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Oslo. He published his first collection of short stories “Trist som faen,” which translates to “Sad as Hell,” to good reviews. He went on to write two more short story collections, three plays and co-authored a book with princess Märtha Louise about their wedding in 2002.

Behn is the third Kevin Spacey accuser to die this year, following whistleblower Linda Culkin and the anonymous massage therapist who accused Spacey of sexual assault in an October 2016 session.

Behn is survived by his three children with princess Märtha Louise.