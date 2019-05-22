×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Three Handwritten Wills Found in Aretha Franklin’s Home

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aretha Franklin'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' premiere, Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night, Concert, New York, USA - 19 Apr 2017
CREDIT: Amy Sussman/REX/Shutterstock

While Aretha Franklin was thought to have died without leaving behind a will, earlier this month three documents were discovered by her niece and filed in court earlier this week, according to the Associated Press. Two handwritten wills, dating from 2010, were found in a locked cabinet, and another from 2014 was discovered in a notebook beneath some couch cushions.

A court hearing is set for June 12 to determine the documents’ validity. If proven legitimate, the documents could alter the estate of the legendary singer, who died last August after a long battle with cancer.

The 2014 document requests that her son Kecalf Franklin serve as the estate’s representative — a role currently filled by the niece who found the documents, Sabrina Owens.

According to court documents cited by the AP, Owens discovered a key to a locked cabinet at Franklin’s home on May 3. The two wills from 2010 were inside; one says a will from decades earlier is “no good.” The other one found in the cabinet is 11 pages long and has a notary’s signature. Also on May 3, Owens located the third will beneath living-room couch cushions. The four-page document sets aside various assets for family members, including four sons and grandchildren, but is difficult to read, the report says.

Related

Regardless, the documents could be admissible under Michigan law. “If it’s clear and convincing evidence of your intentions, it’s a perfectly valid document,” Patrick Simasko, an estate specialist, told the AP. “The court wants to do everything in its power to fulfill the wishes of the person who passed away.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Music

  • Aretha Franklin'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of

    Three Handwritten Wills Found in Aretha Franklin's Home

    While Aretha Franklin was thought to have died without leaving behind a will, earlier this month three documents were discovered by her niece and filed in court earlier this week, according to the Associated Press. Two handwritten wills, dating from 2010, were found in a locked cabinet, and another from 2014 was discovered in a [...]

  • The Rook

    'The Rook,' Shondaland, Ted Sarandos Among Programming for SeriesFest 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    The fifth edition of SeriesFest will deliver panels and programming designed to celebrate individual talent as well as companies who are “taking creative risks and leveraging advances in technology to reimagine storytelling.” On the linup is Starz’s upcoming supernatural thriller “The Rook,” a panel with the creatives behind Shondaland, a look at LGBTQ representation on [...]

  • Lady Gaga61st Annual Grammy Awards, Show,

    Lady Gaga to Perform at New York’s Apollo Theater for SiriusXM

    SiriusXM announced today that Lady Gaga will perform at Harlem’s world famous Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for network subscribers and Pandora listeners on Monday, June 24. Howard Stern made the announcement today during the live broadcast of his show on SiriusXM. According to the announcement, “The special performance will celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Composer Ramin Djawadi: 'I'm Still in Denial'

    Since the first season, Ramin Djawadi has composed the music for “Game of Thrones” and created the epic tunes, including the iconic theme song, heard over the series’ most memorable moments. With the series finished, he talked with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 about his experience on the show and an upcoming 20-city [...]

  • Howard Stern acknowledges the audience at

    Is Radio's Shock Jock Era Over?

    Once a pillar of radio broadcasts, terrestrial and otherwise, the popularity of shock jocks, like Howard Stern, Opie and Anthony and Bubba the Love Sponge, has withered in recent years. With Stern expressing remorse over his previous airwave antics during the promotion of his just-released book, “Howard Stern Comes Again,” trade site Radio Ink offered [...]

  • TUPAC SHAKUR black panther collection

    ‘Defiant Ones’ Director to Helm Docuseries on Tupac, Who Assaulted Him in 1993

    Director Allen Hughes, who helmed the award-winning HBO documentary “The Defiant Ones,” has closed a deal with Tupac Shakur’s estate for a five-part docuseries for which he will have full access to all of the late rapper’s released and unreleased recordings, writings and poetry, according to an announcement from his rep. The announcement says the [...]

  • Carpool Karaoke with Celine Dion on

    James Corden Gets Celine Dion to Sing 'Baby Shark,' Sail the Vegas Seas (Watch)

    Anyone who has seen Celine Dion’s long-running Las Vegas show knows she plays the comedienne almost as much as chanteuse, with a goofball quality that came in especially handy on a Monday night edition of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.” The 15-minute segment ended with Dion and Corden trading carpooling for ship-pooling and sailing around Las [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad