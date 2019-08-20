×

Apple Music Launches ‘Shazam Discovery’ Chart, Focused on New Artists

Variety Staff

Shazam
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shazam

Apple Music today launched the “Shazam Discovery Top 50,” a weekly, global ranking of 50 artists that it describes as “on the move and trending” — in other words, new and emerging artists.

While the company wouldn’t say much specifically about how the chart is tabulated, it uses “Shazam’s proprietary algorithms [to offer] a unique predictive view on rising artists and reacting tracks to Apple Music subscribers.” With 20 million Shazams each day and over 1 billion downloads of its app, that’s a fairly significant test audience.

The chart will be updated every Tuesday and is exclusively available to stream on Apple Music. Artists at the top of the first list include Ohana Bam, A$ton Wyld, Tones and I and Regard.

“The ranked songs are all at different points in their individual lifecycle and the majority of artists represented are emerging and up-and-coming,” the announcement continues. “All are experiencing a level of momentum indicative of future potential of hitting the top of Shazam’s Charts, and show any or all of the following patterns: moving quickly through Shazam’s charts, growing rapidly, steadily and/or geographically.”

The chart ranks songs that are trending in the U.S. and “over 10 countries”; artists from more countries will be featured soon.

 

