Hollywood Fixer Anthony Pellicano Released From Federal Prison

Anthony Pellicano, the Hollywood private eye whose wiretapping case riveted the industry a decade ago, was released from a federal prison on Friday, a prison spokeswoman confirmed.
Pellicano was sentenced in 2008 to 15 years, following his conviction on 76 charges. He had been serving his sentence at Terminal Island Federal Correctional Institution in San Pedro, a low security facility.
He was released Friday, his 75th birthday, said prison spokeswoman Monica Devore.
More to come…
