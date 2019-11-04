Angie Martinez, Power 105.1 Host and Veteran Hip-Hop DJ, Injured in ‘Severe’ Car Accident

Veteran hip-hop DJ Angie Martinez was seriously injured in a recent car accident, she revealed on social media Monday. The Power 105.1 host said she suffered a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae and will be taking an extended amount of time to recover, although she did not reveal other details.

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning. I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae,” Martinez — pictured above with Mary J. Blige in 2017 — wrote in the posts. “I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that. Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a different time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever! God Bless and I deeply appreciate all the love and prayers.”

The timing of the accident is unfortunate, as it comes just weeks after Martinez’s TV series “Untold Stories of Hip-Hop,” premiered on WeTV. Guests on the show have included Cardi B, DJ Khaled, A$AP Rocky and others.

Martinez is a longtime veteran of New York hip-hop and appears frequently onstage at concerts and industry events, as well as her regular hosting gig on Power 105.

A rep from the station did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for more information.