Angelina Jolie Moves to WME From UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Angelina Jolie has signed with WME after spending most of the past decade with UTA.

Jolie is coming off the Disney sequel “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” which is close to grossing $500 million worldwide. In recent years, the woman who is one of the world’s most recognizable movie stars has focused more on directing and producing than acting. As of late that has changed as Jolie has lined up a number of prominent acting jobs including the lead role in Marvel’s “Eternals,” set for release next year.

Jolie came to UTA as a director client in 2011 while being repped by IFA for acting. As of 2013, she was repped on all front by UTA. Before coming to UTA, she had been without agency representation after parting ways with CAA in 2006.

During her time with UTA, the agency negotiated Jolie’s first deal to direct a studio picture with 2014’s “Unbroken,” and to direct Netflix’s “First They Killed My Father,” which she also co-wrote. She executive produced the 2017 Oscar-nominated animated film “The Breadwinner.” She also has a starring voice role and produced the upcoming Disney animated feature “The One and Only Ivan.”

Jolie’s other upcoming film projects include “Come Away,” a film billed as a prequel to “Peter Pan” and “Alice in Wonderland,” and the western thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” which New Line recently picked up to co-finance and distribute.

Jolie earned a supporting actress Oscar for her role in 2000’s “Girl, Interrupted.” She was feted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2014 with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

WME has been on a signing roll this year, nabbing such notable names such as Matthew McConaughey and New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady.