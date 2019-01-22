Andrea Ganis Promoted to President of Promotion for Atlantic Records

Andrea Ganis has been promoted to the newly created position of president of promotion for Atlantic Records, it was announced today by Atlantic Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald and Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman. In her new role, she will continue to oversee all promotion activities for Atlantic and its subsidiary labels while serving on the company’s senior leadership team. She will remain based at the company’s New York headquarters.

Ganis — one of the original “glass ceiling girls” of female executives to attain senior roles in the music industry — joined Atlantic Records in 1980 as Director of Secondary Pop Promotion. Moving up the promo ranks, she was appointed Vice President of National Promotion in 1988 and Senior Vice President two years later. In January of 1996, she was named Executive Vice President. Among many accolades over the course of her career, she was named to Variety‘s “Hitmakers” list in 2017 and 2018.

“Andrea is a force of nature and a legend in the promo universe,” said Greenwald and Kallman. “She’s been a rock star at Atlantic for nearly four decades and the godmother to countless career-defining records. Andrea has always been driven by a sheer love of the music – a passion that has earned her the admiration and respect of the artists she champions, her many friends in the radio community, and her colleagues at Atlantic and across the industry. She’s the first President of Promotion in Atlantic history, which recognizes all that she has done for the company and all we know she will do for years to come.”

“Being part of the Atlantic family for all these years has been the experience of a lifetime – thrilling, challenging, ever-unpredictable, and incredibly rewarding,” said Ganis. “Through all the changes in our industry, Atlantic has remained the greatest label in the business. I consider this new post a tribute to my incredible team, who make me look good every day, and to our phenomenal artists, who are making the most inspiring music. Atlantic is all about building careers, for our roster and our people, and I’m so proud to be part of this amazing story. I want to thank Julie for her fantastic support over the past 15 years, and Craig for continuing to bring us records that have ‘hit’ written all over them.”