×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AMC Theatres Accused of Firing VP Who Complained of Gender Pay Gap

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMC TheatresShop signs, Los Angeles, America - 04 Apr 2015
CREDIT: Alex Sudea/REX/Shutterstock

A former vice president at AMC Theatres filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, accusing the company of firing her after she complained that she was paid far less than her male peers.

Tonya Mangels, who was vice president of product marketing, said that in March 2018 her supervisor inadvertently sent her a spreadsheet that included her co-workers’ salaries. She discovered that the male vice presidents were earning 56% to 72% more than she was, according to the complaint.

Mangels raised a concern about her pay with HR the following month. She said she was later assured by her boss, chief marketing officer Stephen Colanero, that she would get an increase. “AMC knows that it needs to make an adjustment,” he told her, according to the suit.

Six months later, seeing no movement on the issue, Mangels put her concerns in writing, asking the company to formally review her compensation and bring it into line with the other VPs. Following that letter, Mangels alleges the company began to retaliate against her.

According to the suit, Colanero took his direct reports out to a holiday dinner in late 2018 but excluded Mangels. In February 2019, she got a review which asserted that her overall performance “does not meet expectations.”

The suit alleges that Mangels had received high ratings ever since joining the company in 2009. She said she confronted Colanero, who told her that he was trying to “send a message” to her. She countered that AMC needed to address the wage disparity, and brought up the spreadsheet.

“Mr. Colanero became upset when he learned that Plaintiff knew about the information reflected in that spreadsheet, and he told Plaintiff that he ‘did not intend’ to send her that information,” the suit states. “Despite that frank conversation, nothing was ever done about the wage disparities, and no productive dialogue ever occurred on the issue.”

According to the suit, Mangels’ bonus was slashed in half. She filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in May.

In August, the suit alleges that the company launched a sham investigation into whether Mangels leaked word of impending layoffs to her marketing team. Mangels said she had no knowledge of the layoffs before the general announcement, and therefore could not have leaked the information. Nevertheless, she was informed on Sept. 30 that she was being fired as a result of the investigation.

“Plaintiff was actually fired because of her sex, female, and because AMC retaliated against her for engaging in protected activity on multiple occasions,” the suit alleges.

Mangels is alleging discrimination and retaliation in violation of the Equal Pay Act of 1963. AMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More Film

  • AMC TheatresShop signs, Los Angeles, America

    AMC Theatres Accused of Firing VP Who Complained of Gender Pay Gap

    A former vice president at AMC Theatres filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday, accusing the company of firing her after she complained that she was paid far less than her male peers. Tonya Mangels, who was vice president of product marketing, said that in March 2018 her supervisor inadvertently sent her a spreadsheet that included [...]

  • Sir Elton John poses for photographers

    Elton John Calls 'Lion King' Remake a 'Huge Disappointment'

    Elton John isn’t feeling the love for Disney’s latest live-action remake. In an interview with GQ U.K., the legendary musician criticized Disney’s remake of “The Lion King,” citing the film’s music as a “huge disappointment.” “The new version of The Lion King was a huge disappointment to me, because I believe they messed the music [...]

  • Fiddlin'

    Film Review: 'Fiddlin''

    Not many forms of music have “old-” actually built into their name as a prefix. So it’s a given that the practitioners of the 200-year-old genre known as “old-time music” will wear their antiquity proudly in “Fiddlin’,” a documentary set in and around the 80th annual Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, Va. What may not [...]

  • Jonah Hill attends the press conference

    Jonah Hill Passes on Role in 'The Batman'

    After being offered a role in “The Batman,” Jonah Hill has moved on from the project. Why exactly Hill is passing is currently unknown, and insiders tell Variety that when the news was initially reported, it was very early in the negotiations and that a deal was far from closing. The news comes after Zoe [...]

  • Daniel Kaluuya Elizabeth Moss

    SCAD Savannah Film Festival Honorees Include Daniel Kaluuya, Elisabeth Moss

    Daniel Kaluuya, Elisabeth Moss, Danielle Macdonald, Aldis Hodge, Valerie Pachner, Samantha Morton, Sienna Miller, Alan Silvestri and Olivia Wilde are set to be honored at the 22nd Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Breakout Award honorees include Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Jharrel Jerome, Mena Massoud and Camila Morrone. Macdonald, who appears on Netflix in “Unbelievable” and [...]

  • Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman. Alexander Skarsgard,

    Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard to Reunite for Robert Eggers' 'The Northman'

    With his latest film “The Lighthouse” set to bow this weekend, Robert Eggers’ next film has cast two leads, “Big Little Lies” alums Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård. The pic, titled “The Northman,” is described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. In talks to join Kidman [...]

  • Jessica Henwick

    'Matrix 4' Taps 'Iron Fist' Star Jessica Henwick

    Jessica Henwick is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise. She joins Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising their roles in the film, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was tapped as one of the leads last week. Neil Patrick Harris also just joined [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad