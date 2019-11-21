AMC Theatres Fires Three Employees Over Racial Profiling Incident During ‘Harriet’ Screening

AMC Theatres has fired three employees in one of its Louisiana multiplexes after an incident during a screening of “Harriet.”

An African American women’s group called the 504 Queens allege that 15 members were racially profiled while watching “Harriet” at AMC’s Clearview Palace 12 in Metairie on Nov. 7. A letter sent from the organization’s lawyer claims the showing was interrupted at multiple points by three employees, including one kitchen staff member, asking the women to confirm their ticket purchases and seating assignments.

AMC Theatres declined to comment.

The letter, obtained by NBC affiliate WDSU, elaborated on the incident saying the staff turned the lights on inside the theater, prompting others in the audience to ask for one of members of the 504 Queens to exit. Members of the charity reportedly approached AMC management staff after the incident and were offered free movie tickets for a future visit.

The nonprofit organization rejected the proposal, asking AMC to settle the occurrence by firing the theater employees involved, providing mandatory customer service and anti-racism training to the staff, and issuing a written apology to the charity. The group also requested that AMC gives free “Harriet” tickets to high school students in the area to educated them about Harriet Tubman, as well as passes for 200 members of 504 Queens to take young girls to the movies. Additionally, the letter requests the theater chain donates the proceeds from the Clearview Theatre’s Black Friday sale to 504 Queens so the organization can purchase holiday meals for people in need.

AMC Theatres’ general counsel Kevin Connor apologized to the group on behalf of the company and agreed to its requests.