AMC CEO Josh Sapan: You Can’t Science Your Way to Great Stories

Janko Roettgers

Josh Sapan
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

From “Breaking Bad” to “The Walking Dead,” AMC is known for turning unlikely scripts into runaway success stories. AMC Networks president and CEO Josh Sapan told the audience of Variety’s Silicon Valleywood summit in Menlo Park, Calif. Tuesday that the secret to these blockbusters was still all about taking creative risk, and not analytics and data science.

“The analytics related to consumption are wildly abundant and available,” Sapan said. AMC is running number of streaming services these days, and Sapan said that he was able to walk to people in his office, look over their shoulder and see what consumers were doing by the second. But all the data in the world doesn’t help to make great TV shows, he argued: “You can’t science your way to great stories.”

That’s not to say that AMC is run by luddites. Having access to data was “not an option” but “an absolute imperative,” said Sapan. AMC uses this data as it figures out how to extract the most money possible out of its shows, and fine-tunes its windows and distribution channels.

“We used to be a cable channel company,” said Sapan. “We are now a content company.” And part of being a content company in the age of streaming was to perfect its windowing strategies, which include working with streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu. Sapan cited “Halt & Catch Fire” as one example for a show that has been doing well on Netflix after its initial run on AMC, and is scheduled to return to AMC within the next 24 months.

Sapan said that AMC wasn’t just using technology to fine-tune its distribution models, but also to tweak its marketing, calling the traditional ways of spending big bucks “old and expensive.” Instead, AMC was increasingly looking to use word of mouth to market shows, and enlist fans as its agents to spread the word. “The rules have changed,” said Sapan. “The model has changed for how to make something a big deal.”

