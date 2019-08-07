×

Amazon Music Names Adam Block as Head of Catalog

Jem Aswad

Amazon Music today announced that it has hired Adam Block as Global Head of Music Catalog, a new position. Block, who for many years was president of Sony’s Legacy Recordings, will report to the Ryan Redington, director of Amazon Music.

According to the announcement, Block will drive the catalog music strategy for the division, while continuing to build partnerships with labels and artists to expand and enhance their legacies in the streaming era. He will be based in the company’s New York office.

Block served in several roles during his 26-year career at Sony Music Entertainment, most recently as president of its Legacy catalog label. As president, he established strategies for the management and marketing of Sony’s vast catalog of audio and visual assets, while working closely with artists, managers, and estates. He also orchestrated digital content and campaigns; oversaw the creation of an online community celebrating classic R&B and Hip Hop (“Certified”); and co-produced projects for film and television.

Block began his career at EMI Music/EMI Records in the press and marketing departments. He currently serves as a Co-Chair for the Asbury Park Music in Film Festival.

 

