Alamo Records Names Tiara Hargrave Executive VP and General Manager

Alamo Records, the new label founded by former 300, Warner Music and Def Jam exec Todd Moscowitz, today announced the appointment of Tiara Hargrave to the position of Executive Vice President/General Manager at the label. According to the announcement, Hargrave, who joins from Columbia Records, will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the label, which is based in New York.

“Tiara brings with her a wealth of experience honed working in a variety of creative businesses with some of the most successful artists in our industry,” said Moscowitz in making the announcement. “I am thrilled to have her in this important role at Alamo.”

At Columbia, Hargrave played a large role in the campaigns behind such artists as Lil Nas X, Polo G and Lil Tjay. Previously, she held executive roles at Motown, at Bad Boy Entertainment’s Sean John and Ciroc, and at Red Bull.

“Todd and the entire team at Alamo are building one of the most exciting and forward-thinking new labels in the business and I’m excited to begin contributing to their success,” said Hargrave.

Alamo Records is a joint venture with Interscope Geffen A&M. Moscowitz launched the label, which was originally called Cold Heat, after leaving 300 late in 2016.