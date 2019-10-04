×

Aerosmith to Be Honored as MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year

By
Variety Staff

Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford. Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry and Brad Whitford with Aerosmith arrive during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Day 2 at State Farm Arena, in AtlantaBud Light Super Bowl Music Fest ' Day 2 ' Arrivals, Atlanta, USA - 01 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

MusiCares announced today that four-time Grammy winners band Aerosmith will be honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year.

The tribute will take place during the 30th Anniversary MusiCares benefit gala, two nights prior to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards telecast. As the group celebrates its 50 th anniversary as a band, Aerosmith will be recognized for their philanthropic efforts over the years as well as their undeniable impact on American music. Over the years, Aerosmith has shown support for a number of charity organizations around the world, including MusiCares and vocalist Steven Tyler’s philanthropic initiative Janie’s Fund, which supports young women who’ve suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. The band made a surprise announcement about the honor onstage during their Park MGM Las Vegas residency “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild,” on Thursday night. Watch it here.

“MusiCares has been saving lives for 30 years,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of MusiCares and the Recording Academy. “The Person of the Year gala is the pinnacle of the essential work that MusiCares is doing year-round, and it’s truly magical in the way that it unites and galvanizes our community and inspires others to take action on their own. As we continue to expand our services to people in need, we are thrilled to pay tribute to one of the most beloved bands of all time. Aerosmith has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery. It is sure to be an amazing evening.”

Recent Persons of the Year include Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac, and in 2017 Tom Petty.

The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute ceremony is one of the landmark events of Grammy week each year. The 30th anniversary benefit gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive selection of luxury items, VIP experiences, and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception and silent auction will be followed by a gala dinner, a tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation. Proceeds from the gala will provide essential support for MusiCares initiatives year-round.

Grammy Week culminates with the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The telecast will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

 

 

  Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer,

