AEG Presents Promotes Debra Rathwell to Executive VP of Global Touring and Talent

AEG Presents announced today that Debra Rathwell has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Touring and Talent. The appointment was made by Gary Gersh, President of Global Touring and Talent for AEG Presents. She will continue to be based in New York.

“Debra continues to bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise and deep relationships to our company as a whole, and our department specifically,” Gersh said. “She has a fantastic vision for the global landscape and an unmatched commitment to her artists. She’s an integral part of our team, and I’m thrilled to announce this much-deserved promotion.”

A native of Canada, Rathwell began her career in the music business while a student at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, eventually leaving school to work full time in concert promotion. She moved to Montreal to work for promoter Donald K Donald as VP of Concerts, handling tours for Tina Turner, Genesis, Celine Dion, Bryan Adams, Leonard Cohen among others before joining Metropolitan Entertainment in New York City in 1994, where she ran the concert booking department.

Rathwell came to AEG as Senior Vice President in 2002 to open its New York office, and promotes tours for Elton John, Lorde, Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, and JoJo Siwa, among others. She became SVP of the newly created Global Touring and Talent department in 2018.

Said Rathwell: “I’ve been so privileged to be a part of the ongoing growth and success of AEG’s concert business since I arrived here in 2002. It’s continually inspiring to come to work every day surrounded by such talented artists and co-workers, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”