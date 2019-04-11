AEG Presents and Frontier, Top Australian Concert Promoter, Strike Joint Venture

AEG Presents and Frontier Touring, the leading concert promotion company in Australia and New Zealand, today jointly announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic joint venture to unify their operations throughout the two countries. The partnership combines Frontier Touring’s regional expertise with AEG Presents’ extensive resources and will continue to grow both companies’ presence throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The two independent companies have had a strategic partnership across numerous tours in Australia and New Zealand since 2007, including the Rolling Stones, Leonard Cohen, Taylor Swift’s Red and 1989 Tours, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Rodriguez and Shawn Mendes.

Established in 1979, Frontier Touring will continue to operate under its existing name and be led by founder and CEO Michael Gudinski. In 2018, Frontier promoted tours by Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Rise Against, and Ed Sheeran, which became Australasia’s biggest tour ever.

Gudinski said, “Frontier Touring has been fiercely independent since its inception in 1979 and there is no doubt that we’ve batted well above the average on a global level in recent years. AEG Presents has had a successful track record of partnering with independent promoters and allowing them to keep their entrepreneurial roots while also supporting their growth. This next step is about ensuring that Frontier, AEG and our joint venture partners Illusive Presents and Chugg Entertainment raise the bar in the Australasian live market higher than ever before.

Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said, “Frontier Touring and AEG Presents share a passion and commitment to delivering the best music experiences to artists and fans alike. Michael has built an incredibly respected organization with a proven track record of success and we are pleased that he chose to partner with us.”

The new partnership will be effective beginning July 1, 2019. Frontier’s existing joint venture with Matt Gudinski’s Illusive Presents and the recently announced Chugg Entertainment joint venture will continue under the new arrangement, including Australia’s largest country music festival CMC Rocks, which will now be operated as part of the new partnership. The joint venture with AEG Presents applies only to Frontier Touring and not the wider Mushroom Group stable of 25 companies, however Frontier will continue to remain a part of and utilize the extensive resources of Mushroom Group.