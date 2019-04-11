×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AEG Presents and Frontier, Top Australian Concert Promoter, Strike Joint Venture

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sir Paul McCartney
CREDIT: Lozovsk/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

AEG Presents and Frontier Touring, the leading concert promotion company in Australia and New Zealand, today jointly announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic joint venture to unify their operations throughout the two countries. The partnership combines Frontier Touring’s regional expertise with AEG Presents’ extensive resources and will continue to grow both companies’ presence throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The two independent companies have had a strategic partnership across numerous tours in Australia and New Zealand since 2007, including the Rolling Stones, Leonard Cohen, Taylor Swift’s Red and 1989 Tours, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Rodriguez and Shawn Mendes.

Established in 1979, Frontier Touring will continue to operate under its existing name and be led by founder and CEO Michael Gudinski.  In 2018, Frontier promoted tours by Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Rise Against, and Ed Sheeran, which became Australasia’s biggest tour ever.

Gudinski said, “Frontier Touring has been fiercely independent since its inception in 1979 and there is no doubt that we’ve batted well above the average on a global level in recent years.  AEG Presents has had a successful track record of partnering with independent promoters and allowing them to keep their entrepreneurial roots while also supporting their growth.  This next step is about ensuring that Frontier, AEG and our joint venture partners Illusive Presents and Chugg Entertainment raise the bar in the Australasian live market higher than ever before.

Related

Jay Marciano, Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said, “Frontier Touring and AEG Presents share a passion and commitment to delivering the best music experiences to artists and fans alike.  Michael has built an incredibly respected organization with a proven track record of success and we are pleased that he chose to partner with us.”

The new partnership will be effective beginning July 1, 2019.  Frontier’s existing joint venture with Matt Gudinski’s Illusive Presents and the recently announced Chugg Entertainment joint venture will continue under the new arrangement, including Australia’s largest country music festival CMC Rocks, which will now be operated as part of the new partnership.  The joint venture with AEG Presents applies only to Frontier Touring and not the wider Mushroom Group stable of 25 companies, however Frontier will continue to remain a part of and utilize the extensive resources of Mushroom Group.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick Their Favorite Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

More Music

  • Sir Paul McCartney

    AEG Presents and Frontier, Top Australian Concert Promoter, Strike Joint Venture

    AEG Presents and Frontier Touring, the leading concert promotion company in Australia and New Zealand, today jointly announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic joint venture to unify their operations throughout the two countries. The partnership combines Frontier Touring’s regional expertise with AEG Presents’ extensive resources and will continue to grow both [...]

  • Earl Thomas Conley, Country Hitmaker of

    Earl Thomas Conley, 1980s Country Hitmaker and Hero to Blake Shelton, Dies at 77

    In the 1980s, Earl Thomas Conley was known as one of country music’s most reliable hitmakers, with an almost unbroken string of 18 singles that reached No. 1 in the format between 1981 and ’89. And in the 21st century, he was known for something else: being an all-time hero for Blake Shelton, frequently name-checked [...]

  • Tommy Mottola Sells Greenwich House

    Tommy Mottola Sells Plush Greenwich Estate at Steep Discount

    Music impresario Tommy Mottola has sold his Greenwich, Conn., estate for $14.875 million. Mottola, who has worked with a who’s who of international superstars including Gloria Estefan, Diana Ross, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez, not to mention his second wife, Mariah Carey, and his current wife of almost 20 years, mononymic Mexican actress and recording artist [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle dead

    How to Watch Nipsey Hussle Memorial Online

    The Nipsey Hussle public memorial, which will be held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center tomorrow morning, will be livestreamed on BET starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The live, commercial-free coveragewill be anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill who will be joined by entertainment journalist Gia Peppers. Tickets for the ceremony, which were free, sold out [...]

  • Coachella

    Coachella Posts Set Times

    Gentleman and ladies, start your circling. Roughly 72 hours out from the beginning of weekend 1, the Coachella festival has released a full schedule for the Aug. 12-14 and 19-21 gatherings. Billie Eilish, the musical meme and bestselling artist of the moment, plays at the Outdoor Theatre Saturday at 9:35. That’ll create a crush, so [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad