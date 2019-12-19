×
A+E Networks, Dish and Adcuratio Partner for Household-Specific Targeted Advertising

CREDIT: Courtesy of A+E Networks

A+E Networks is looking to expand the scope of its targeted advertising capabilities in a deal with Dish and Adcuratio that will allow marketers to serve up spots with creative messages that can be tailored for specific households.

The partnership means that A+E Networks’ History, Lifetime, A&E Networks and other channels will be able to deliver national ads on a household-by-household basis for viewers who watch via Dish’s satellite TV platform, which has about 9.5 million subscribers.

The addressable technology is powered by Adcuratio’s National Custom Messaging. A+E Networks said the initiative will allow marketers to choose from “multiple alternate creative ad spots” to be delivered on a household-by-household basis. The partners said some targeted inventory would be available in January and expand further in the first quarter.

Peter Olsen, A+E Networks’ executive VP of advertising sales, called the deal a “milestone” for the company that will address the needs of marketers in a fragmented TV landscape.

“Reaching an engaged audience with household level custom messaging allows a marketer to have their message be even more powerful to each individual household they are trying to reach,” he said. “This partnership continues the transformation of live linear TV from the upper funnel heavyweight it has always been into a full funnel champion, helping our partners better plan, effectively execute, and more accurately measure ROI.”

Advanced targeting capabilities are becoming a bigger priority for traditional media giants as they try to offset declining linear ratings by allowing advertisers to more specifically target their marketing dollars. Adcuratio Media founder and CEO Harish Narasimhan said more such TV deals are in the works. A+E Network’s partnership with Adcuratio also involves media buyer Publicis Media and INVIDI Technologies.

“Adcuratio’s mission is to introduce innovative digital advertising capabilities to linear TV,” Narasimhan said. “In addition to A+E Networks, we are working with two major network groups to have their cable TV assets enabled during the first half of 2020.”

