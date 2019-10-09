×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Level Forward’s Abigail Disney, Adrienne Becker on Changing the Industry, Bob Iger’s Paycheck

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Abigail DisneyWomen's Media Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 01 Nov 20182018 Women's Media Awards
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Filmmaker and philanthropist Abigail Disney and industry veteran Adrienne Becker joined forces to launch the content studio Level Forward in early 2018 after they’d briefly paired up in an effort to buy Weinstein Co. out of the ashes of bankruptcy.

Disney and Becker came to realize that they were kindred spirits in their interest in social justice and advancing the showbiz careers of women and people of color. Level Forward is designed to provide creative support and nontraditional financing for projects from creators who are willing to trade big upfront fees for a larger share of equity and more creative freedom.

Disney and Becker detail their growing portfolio and company ethos on the latest installment of “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of media and entertainment.

Disney, who is the granddaughter of Walt Disney Co. co-founder Roy O. Disney, also discusses her recent public comments on the subject of pay equity, citing what she describes as outsized compensation packages for CEO Bob Iger and others (“There’s something sick in the system,” she says of excessive corporate compensation).

“The biggest bottleneck in the industry for women is capital — access to financial capital,” says Disney. Independent producers will not be able to thrive in the current landscape “until meaningful capital comes in to support (the sector) system-wide.”

Level Forward has made an early mark on Broadway as a producer of the well-received recent revival of “Oklahoma!” and the play “What the Constitution Means to Me,” which reached the recoupment threshold. Opening on Broadway in December is the musical based on the 1995 Alanis Morissette album “Jagged Little Pill.” “Oklahoma!” and “Jagged Little Pill” producer Eva Price is affiliated with Level Forward.

The company is a little less than halfway toward the goal of raising $100 million within a few years to fund various projects. Level Forward also sought to make a statement to creative partners by embracing the initiative pushed by the advocacy group Gun Neutral, which calls on the entertainment industry to offset the use of guns in movies and TV shows by creating a line-item donation per gun used to support the destruction of guns. So far, “Oklahoma!” and other productions have generated about $50,000 to fund the destruction of about 1,700 weapons.

That kind of real-world impact is something Becker points to when some roll their eyes at media ventures with a pro-social bent from the get-go. Level Forward aims to weave impact activities beyond the screen and stage into all of its major projects.

“If you pair (storytelling) with the dialogue and the active advocacy then you have something really powerful,” Becker says.

Strictly Business” is Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of media and entertainment. New episodes debut every Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

(Pictured: Abigail Disney)

More Biz

  • Tyler Perry Walk of Fame

    Tyler Perry on His Historic New Studio, Georgia's Abortion Bill Controversy

    Tyler Perry has put down deep roots in the state of Georgia, becoming the first African American to independently own his own studio — one whose acreage exceeds that of Warner Bros, Paramount and Walt Disney’s Hollywood lots combined. But Perry’s decision to put down those big, expensive roots hasn’t come without controversy — or [...]

  • Andy Lack: Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and

    Andy Lack: Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and Kill' Paints 'Fundamentally Untrue' Picture of NBC News

    NBC News chief Andy Lack has fired back at Ronan Farrow’s portrait of the news division in the investigative reporter’s forthcoming book “Catch and Kill,” which details his experiences while chasing the story of sexual assault allegations against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, asserts in a memo to [...]

  • Ronan Farrow Noah Oppenheim

    Ronan Farrow, NBC News Spar Over Explosive Accusations in 'Catch and Kill'

    NBC News and its leadership are painted in an extremely dark light in Ronan Farrow’s new book, “Catch and Kill.” The book about his Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting on Harvey Weinstein’s history of alleged sexual assault details Farrow’s assertion that NBC News tried to kill his investigative report because it was compromised by a history of [...]

  • Pearlena Igbokwe NBCU

    Inside Pearlena Igbokwe's Journey to Hollywood and Universal TV

    Pearlena Igbokwe was an English major at Yale, so it’s no surprise that she loves the process of reading and analyzing a literary work, breaking down the text and identifying its major themes and conclusions. In grade school, she was the type of kid who didn’t groan when a book report was assigned. These instincts [...]

  • Common Michael Huppe

    Common and Michael Huppe: It’s Time for Radio to Pay Music Creators (Guest Column)

    Unlike most countries, terrestrial radio in the U.S. is not required to pay a performance royalty on the music it plays, a situation that the creator community has long railed against, and the commercial radio community has long worked to protect. Below, recording artist-actor Common and SoundExchange President/CEO Michael Huppe weigh in on the situation. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad