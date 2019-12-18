42West Taps PR Veteran Susie Arons as President of Strategic Communications

PR firm 42West has named PR veteran Susie Arons as president of strategic communications.

Based in New York, Arons will oversee the bi-coastal operations of the strategic communications division and report to 42 West co-CEOs Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg. She will work closely with 42West entertainment marketing presidents Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura.

Prior to 42West, Arons was managing director of Rubenstein Strategic Communications where she worked with clients including A24 Films, AMC Networks, Color Force and Focus Features. Before joining Rubenstein, Arons worked in publicity for Radio City Entertainment/MSG, handling PR for events such as MTV Video Music Awards and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

“Susie is one of the most well-respected public relations professionals in the industry, with a long track record of success in so many areas. We couldn’t be happier to bring her leadership and expertise into our company,” said Dart and Lundberg.

Arons had been with Rubenstein since 2004.

“It is not often that lightning strikes twice, and you are given the chance to have a seat at the table with the best minds and best people in the business,” Arons said. “But 15 years ago, Steven Rubenstein invited me to help him build an entertainment practice and generously provided me with the greatest opportunity and runway I could ever dream possible. Today, Leslee and Amanda, two of the most important and impactful leaders in the entertainment communications industry, have welcomed me to join them and their iconic team as 42West continues its latest trajectory skyward, evolving the strategic landscape to elevate film, television, content creators, talent, new assets, and events.”