×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

42West Taps PR Veteran Susie Arons as President of Strategic Communications

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rubenstein

PR firm 42West has named PR veteran Susie Arons as president of strategic communications.

Based in New York, Arons will oversee the bi-coastal operations of the strategic communications division and report to 42 West co-CEOs Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg. She will work closely with 42West entertainment marketing presidents Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura.

Prior to 42West, Arons was managing director of Rubenstein Strategic Communications where she worked with clients including A24 Films, AMC Networks, Color Force and Focus Features. Before joining Rubenstein, Arons worked in publicity for Radio City Entertainment/MSG, handling PR for events such as MTV Video Music Awards and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

“Susie is one of the most well-respected public relations professionals in the industry, with a long track record of success in so many areas. We couldn’t be happier to bring her leadership and expertise into our company,” said Dart and Lundberg.

Arons had been with Rubenstein since 2004.

“It is not often that lightning strikes twice, and you are given the chance to have a seat at the table with the best minds and best people in the business,” Arons said. “But 15 years ago, Steven Rubenstein invited me to help him build an entertainment practice and generously provided me with the greatest opportunity and runway I could ever dream possible. Today, Leslee and Amanda, two of the most important and impactful leaders in the entertainment communications industry, have welcomed me to join them and their iconic team as 42West continues its latest trajectory skyward, evolving the strategic landscape to elevate film, television, content creators, talent, new assets, and events.”

More Biz

  • 42West Hires Susie Arons as President

    42West Taps PR Veteran Susie Arons as President of Strategic Communications

    PR firm 42West has named PR veteran Susie Arons as president of strategic communications. Based in New York, Arons will oversee the bi-coastal operations of the strategic communications division and report to 42 West co-CEOs Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg. She will work closely with 42West entertainment marketing presidents Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura. Prior [...]

  • Bob Bakish CES

    ViacomCBS Chief Bob Bakish: 'We Are Hitting the Ground Running in 2020'

    Nobody in the vast media universe is more excited to see the new year dawn than Bob Bakish. The president-CEO of ViacomCBS is eager to get moving on growth initiatives that have been on the drawing board for months. The biggest change to come from the reunion of Viacom and CBS Corp. – two halves [...]

  • V500 Logo

    Third Annual Variety500 - Our Selection Process

    The individuals chosen for Variety500 are the result of months of deliberation by the Variety editorial team. Over the course of several meetings scheduled throughout the year, we refine the list through careful analysis of each person’s merits, based on research and consultation with the industry at large. But Variety500 is not a science. Judgments [...]

  • V500 Logo

    Third Annual Variety500 Unveiled: The 500 Most Important People in Global Media

    As the year draws to a close, there’s a natural impulse in all of us to look back on the previous 12 months to see how far we’ve come in our careers. There’s no better benchmark to measure your success against than Variety500, our annual collection of the world’s most impactful people working in media [...]

  • The Mandalorian Baby Yoda

    Why 2019 Was a Year for the Ages in the Entertainment Business (Column)

    What a year it was in the media universe! Between megamergers, the launch of two major streaming services, and the birth of Baby Yoda, 2019 shaped up to be one of the most revolutionary periods in recent memory — one that ushered in a whole new era for the entertainment and media business. Continuing the [...]

  • Variety Entertainment and Media Predictions 2020

    2020 Entertainment Predictions: What's in Store for Film, TV and Music Next Year?

    It’s impossible to predict the future. If studio executives, filmmakers, musicians and showrunners knew what trends were about to take hold, they’d have gone into streaming two decades ago, bought Marvel before Disney did and invested in Spotify when it was a struggling Swedish startup. Alas. But that’s not stopping the bright minds in our [...]

  • Briony Turner and Ed Howard Named

    Briony Turner and Ed Howard Named Co-Presidents of Atlantic Records UK

    Warner Music UK today announced that Briony Turner and Ed Howard have been promoted to Co-Presidents of Atlantic Records UK, effective January 1. Turner, who joined Atlantic in 2009, is upped from Co-Head of A&R for the label, while Howard is currently MD of Asylum Records UK, the Atlantic UK imprint that he joined upon its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad