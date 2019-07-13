20th Century Fox TV Drama Head Chloe Dan to Step Down

Chloe Dan, the senior vice president of drama development for 20th Century Fox Television, is leaving her position at the studio, Variety has confirmed.

Dan assumed her current role with 20th TV in 2017 and first joined the studio in 2014. Among the shows she worked on during her time at the studio are “This Is Us, “The Resident,” and the upcoming broadcast shows “Filthy Rich” and “neXt.” She also helped develop shows such as “The Passage,” “Proven Innocent,” “The Gifted,” “Pitch,” “24 Legacy,” and “Minority Report.” Prior to joining 20th TV, she worked as a feature executive at Dreamworks.

“I’m grateful to everyone at TCFTV for allowing me the opportunity to grow and lead the drama team,” Dan said. “I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished and while I loved the home here at TCFTV, I’m excited to tackle new challenges. I’ve learned so much from Dana, Jonnie, Terence and really everyone at this company and I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my career.”

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Dan’s exit is not related to the major executive shakeup that occurred at Disney TV Studios earlier this week and that she is leaving on good terms.

Prior to Dan’s exit, Disney TV Studios — which oversees ABC Studios and 20th TV after the Disney-Fox merger — named 20th TV’s Jonnie Davis the new president of ABC Studios, replacing Patrick Moran. Carolyn Cassidy was promoted to Davis’ former position atop 20th TV, working with president of business operations Howard Kurtzman.

Deadline first reported Dan’s exit.