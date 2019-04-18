2019 View Conference Opens Registration, Calls for Short Film Competition Entries

Registration is now open for the 2019 edition of the View Conference in Turin, Italy. No speakers have been announced yet, but past conferences have featured some of the world’s top creative talents in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality. Last year’s edition featured composer Hans Zimmer, Paramount Animation topper Mireille Soria, ILM’s Rob Bredow and Dennis Muren, and many others.

View Conference will take place this year from Oct. 21-25 in its new Officine Grandi Riparazioni venue.

The conference is popular with speakers and attendees alike for its relaxed atmosphere, Italian setting and high-level networking opportunities.

“View is not just a conference; it’s a community of people,” says View Conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “Folks love attending and staying the week to network and relax. Turin is such a rich, magical city with a solid history in the arts. To play host to the best artists in the world is an honor.”

The View Conference also is accepting submissions for its two film competitions in 2019: The View Award for short animated films and the ItalianMix Award for short Italian films.

Entries for the View Award must be 2D or 3D animated films of 30 minutes or less created after Jan. 1, 2017. An international jury from the roster of conference speakers will judge the competition, which features a prize of 2,000 euros.

ItalianMix entries can be animated, experimental or documentaries created after Jan. 1, 2017, of 30 minutes or less. The top prize is a Wacom tablet.

All entries must be submitted to Festhome.com by Sept. 15.