2 Chainz Acquires Stake in Atlanta’s A3C Festival & Conference

A3C has announced that rapper Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps has purchased a stake in the A3C Festival & Conference and is now part of the ownership group.

2 Chainz will be a creative curator and business advisor involved with curating panels and artist lineups, along with “developing the overall experience of A3C,” according to the announcement. This year he will be the closing keynote on Saturday October 12 in a fireside chat with the Dapper Dan.

Earlier this year, Paul Judge Media Group and The Gathering Spot acquired A3C and have revamped the festival, which is celebrating its 15 th year.

“A3C has always been one of the most important places for artists to show off their creative ideas and to learn business moves,” 2 Chainz said. “I’ve moved from artist to being inside the owner’s box. I’m excited to be co-owner and to help shape A3C over the next decade to be the biggest festival on the planet–the festival for the future.”This year’s A3C will take place October 8-13 at the Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart and will feature over 300 speakers, 150 sessions, 500 music artists and 50 different events.

Other speakers including Gary Vee, T.I., Bozoma Saint John, Mike Will Made-It and Charlamagne Tha God as well as music performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Mr. Eazi, Pink Sweat$, Just Blaze, Skooly, yasiin bey, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, E-40 and YG.

“I’m passionate about bringing together Atlanta’s colleges, companies and culture and A3C is becoming the go to event for being part of that combination,” said Dr. Paul Judge. “I’m thrilled to welcome 2 Chainz to the ownership group. Ever since I’ve known Chainz, his creativity, team and entrepreneurship skills have repeatedly proven to be world class. Together we’ll open new doors in the intersection of technology and culture.”