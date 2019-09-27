×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

2 Chainz Acquires Stake in Atlanta’s A3C Festival & Conference

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
2 Chainz performs at Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase Presented by Citi on in Los AngelesSir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase Presented By Citi, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

A3C has announced that rapper Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps has purchased a stake in the A3C Festival & Conference and is now part of the ownership group.

2 Chainz will be a creative curator and business advisor involved with curating panels and artist lineups, along with “developing the overall experience of A3C,” according to the announcement. This year he will be the closing keynote on Saturday October 12 in a fireside chat with the Dapper Dan.

Earlier this year, Paul Judge Media Group and The Gathering Spot acquired A3C and have revamped the festival, which is celebrating its 15 th year.

“A3C has always been one of the most important places for artists to show off their creative ideas and to learn business moves,” 2 Chainz said. “I’ve moved from artist to being inside the owner’s box. I’m excited to be co-owner and to help shape A3C over the next decade to be the biggest festival on the planet–the festival for the future.”This year’s A3C will take place October 8-13 at the Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart and will feature over 300 speakers, 150 sessions, 500 music artists and 50 different events.

Other speakers including Gary Vee, T.I., Bozoma Saint John, Mike Will Made-It and Charlamagne Tha God as well as music performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, Mr. Eazi, Pink Sweat$, Just Blaze, Skooly, yasiin bey, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, E-40 and YG.

“I’m passionate about bringing together Atlanta’s colleges, companies and culture and A3C is becoming the go to event for being part of that combination,” said Dr. Paul Judge. “I’m thrilled to welcome 2 Chainz to the ownership group. Ever since I’ve known Chainz, his creativity, team and entrepreneurship skills have repeatedly proven to be world class. Together we’ll open new doors in the intersection of technology and culture.”

More Music

  • 2 Chainz performs at Sir Lucian

    2 Chainz Acquires Stake in Atlanta's A3C Festival & Conference

    A3C has announced that rapper Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps has purchased a stake in the A3C Festival & Conference and is now part of the ownership group. 2 Chainz will be a creative curator and business advisor involved with curating panels and artist lineups, along with “developing the overall experience of A3C,” according to the [...]

  • Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's

    Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish to Perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Dates

    Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers are just a few of the artists that will be rocking around the Christmas tree during the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, the company announced today. The 12-city arena tour will feature different lineups in markets like Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Sam Smith, Rufus Wainwright, Ben Platt Talk Judy Garland's Eternal Appeal

    Judy Garland’s star power has never waned, and her light is shining especially bright ahead of the biopic “Judy,” which premieres today, with Renee Zellweger starring as the iconic performer. Fifty years since her death, artists still look to the beloved “Wizard of Oz” star as a pinnacle of stardom. Indeed, her legendary performance of [...]

  • Travis Scott’s Second Astroworld Festival Set

    Travis Scott’s Second Astroworld Festival Set for Houston on Nov. 9

    Travis Scott has announced the second of his apparently annual Astroworld festivals, this one taking place, again in his hometown of Houston, on November 9. Billed “Astroworld: The Sequel — We’re all in this together,” the festival will again take place at the city’s NRG Park, which is across the street from the location of [...]

  • Zac Brown Drops Second Pop Album

    Zac Brown Drops Second Pop Album in a Week, as Country Fans Scratch Their Heads

    Has Zac Brown gone rogue from country music? That seems to be the prevailing response among fans on social media, after Brown took the opportunity Thursday night to surprise-drop what’s being billed as “his first pop solo album,” just one week after the Zac Brown Band released a new record that fans were already describing [...]

  • YouTube Music

    Google Replaces Play Music With YouTube Music on Android 10

    Google is shipping the latest version of its Android operating system with YouTube Music pre-installed. With this step, YouTube Music effectively replaces Google Play Music as Android 10’s default music streaming app. “YouTube Music (…) will come installed on all new devices launching with Android 10 (and Android 9), including the Pixel series,” declared YouTube [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen

    The Boss at 70: A Look Back at Bruce Springsteen's Early Years

    In a March 6, 1973, review of Blood, Sweat & Tears at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Variety briefly praised the opening act: Bruce Springsteen was “a young man with a hot guitar from Asbury Park, N.J.” If you substitute the word “ageless” for “young” — the Boss turned 70 on Sept. 23 — the description [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad