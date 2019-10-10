10K Projects Signs Joint Venture With Taz Taylor’s Internet Money Collective

Elliot Grainge’s 10K Projects announced today that it has signed producer-songwriter Taz Taylor and his creative collective Internet Money to a joint venture label deal. The first track released under the new agreement is “Somebody,” by Internet Money featuring Lil Tecca and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, which is being released on all platforms tomorrow

Taylor has contributed to tracks for XXXTentacion, Desiigner, Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD, Big Sean, Drake, Gucci Mane and Chris Brown, according to the announcement. Other artists currently being developed under the joint venture are Iann Dior, whose recent single “Gone Girl” features Trippie Redd, and Florida-based PoorStacy.

“Taz Taylor is a proven hitmaker who we believe will unearth and unlock true talent across multiple genres,” said Grainge (who is the son of Universal Music chief Lucian Grainge). “Taz has the rare ability to not only create great music in the studio but mentor up-and-coming artists and producers and build hugely successful teams outside of it.”

In an effort to help fellow musicians to sustain careers outside the major label system, Taylor created Internet Money, which has more than 300,000 subscribers on YouTube.

“I’ve always had aspirations beyond being in the studio,” said Taylor. “We may come from different backgrounds, but Elliot and I are basically the same age, we have the same hunger for success and the same belief in taking big bets on artists we believe in. I can’t wait for people to hear what’s next.”