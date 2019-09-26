10 Resorts to Watch

Angsana Corfu

Greece

Perched on a hilltop overlooking the azure waters of the Ionian Sea, this island paradise comprises 199 rooms, suites and villas. Angsana Corfu offers everything from an outdoor spa pavilion to an infinity pool, but for those longing to venture off-site, the nearby village of Benitses is only a short car ride away. Also, a hop, skip and a jump away: a number of must-see tourist attractions in Corfu’s Old Town, such as ancient fortresses.

angsana.com

Andaz, Palm Springs

California

In an industry in which location is everything, the Andaz hotel, set to open at the end of this year, sits smack dab enter on the main drag of Palm Springs, close to the chicest eateries, golf courses and vintage boutiques the famed desert resort town has to offer. The latest edition to the Andaz hotel family is in a plum spot in the city’s uptown design district, a shopping haven for interior-design aficionados. Between its pool and cool, mid-century modern vibe, the Andaz should make for the ultimate landing pad come the annual Palm Springs Intl. Film Festival, taking place Jan. 2-13.

hyatt.com

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

Calistoga, Calif.

Napa Valley has always been an attractive and easily accessible weekend destination for those working in Los Angeles, and the long-anticipated Four Seasons Resort, opening its doors in 2020 (exact date to be determined) promises to please wine country fans. Napa Valley’s only resort with a working winery, it’s where guests can savor exceptional food while relaxing at the property’s two outdoor swimming pools and Gran Roca Spa.

fourseasons.com/napavalley/

Montage Big Sky

Montana

Celebrities have long flocked to the wild blue yonder of Montana’s Rocky Mountains, buying up vacation homes far away from the sturm und drang of Hollywood and New York. Montage Big Sky, opening in 2021, is situated within Big Sky’s Spanish Peaks enclave, less than one hour from the Bozeman-Yellowstone Airport and only 45 minutes from Yellowstone National Park. Visitors to the resort will be able to ski, swim laps at its indoor pool in the winter and splash around in the outdoor pool during the summer. There’s even a bowling alley. Bringing the kids? The Montage Big Sky will offer a children’s program to keep them entertained.

montagehotels.com/destinations/big-sky/

Nobu Hotel Barcelona

Spain

The Barcelona hotel, which opened this September, consists of 259 spacious and stylish rooms with views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea. Set back from Barcelona’s busy streets, guests at Nobu are a short walk away from the Fire de Barcelona conference center and Plaza de Espana. For those who love music, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, taking place June 4-6, is quickly becoming one of Spain’s most popular music festivals and within proximity of the hotel.

barcelona.nobuhotels.com

Nobu Los Cabos

Cabos San Lucas, Mexico

Opening in November, this 200-room property marries modern Japanese minimalism with materials and decor sourced locally in Mexico. The resort also features butlers in select suites, a spa, four pools and two nearby golf course — one designed by Tiger Woods. Myriad dining options abound, including an outpost of Nobu Restaurant. Nobu co-founder Robert De Niro and celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa will fete the famed sushi eatery’s official Los Cabos opening with a sake ceremony Nov. 13.

Loscabos.nobuhotels.com

The Residences Mandarin Oriental, Bali

Indonesia

Imagine peering out from your cliff-top villa at the glistening Indian Ocean below. That’s what you can expect from Bali’s latest resort-style luxury apartments with full-service hotel amenities. Located on the southernmost tip of the Indonesian island, the Mandarin Oriental features a private beach, a rooftop infinity pool and a spa offering up holistic therapies and skin treatments. Construction of the property is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

mandarinoriental.com/residences/future/bali/overview

Rock House Turks and Caicos

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Built in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria, which ravaged a wide swath of islands in the Caribbean in 2017, Rock House Turks & Caicos signals a significant vacation destination comeback. Opening in 2020, this tropical hideaway set on 14 acres of oceanfront land will feature a secluded beach, spa and fitness center and tennis courts and a 100-foot-long infinity pool.

rockhouseresort.com/rock-house-resort-the-rockhouse

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Hollywood, Fla.

Jonesing to hit the slots but seeking a change from Las Vegas? The new Hard Rock, built to the tune of $1.5 billion, is set to open Oct. 24. Shaped like a giant glass-windowed guitar, the expansive resort includes a 4.5-acre pool and beach club, a luxury high-end spa, more than 460 rock-star suites and a 3,500-seat event center where today’s hottest musical acts will perform live on stage.

Seminolehardrockhollywood.com

Six Senses Shaharut

Arava Valley, Israel

Long before Israel’s boom in TV and film production took hold in the mid-2000s and series such as “Fauda” and “Shtisel” scored big with international audiences, the Negev Desert was one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions. It still is. Set to open next spring, Six Senses’ newest resort offers authentic desert experience. In addition to 58 suites and villas, the resort features camel stables, an open-air amphitheater and an extensive menu of outdoor activities, from hiking to camping trips to jeep safaris and wine tours.

sixsenses.com/en