Universal Music Group Fuels 11.3% Rise in Vivendi’s 2018 Revenue

Vivendi’s revenues were up 11.3% to €13.93 billion ($15.7 billion) in 2018, powered by Universal Music Group, which delivered such hits as the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack and Drake’s new album.

UMG’s revenues climbed by 10% to €6 billion ($6.8 billion) compared to 2017. On top of the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack, the year’s bestsellers were new releases from Drake, Post Malone, The Beatles and XXXTentacion.

Recorded music revenues grew by 9.8% at constant currency and perimeter, bolstered by the growth in subscription and streaming revenues, which were up 37.3%. This rise in streaming revenues more than offset the continued decline in both download (-23.5%) and physical (-16.1%) sales.

Vivendi is going forward with its plan to sell 50% of Universal Music Group’s share capital to “one or more strategic partners” and expects to select the financial advisors who will assist Vivendi in the sale “in the coming weeks,” said the company.

Vivendi’s income from operations also increased by 22.7% at constant rate and perimeter, driven mainly by Universal Music Group but also Canal Plus Group (+$88 million), which Vivendi said “continues its recovery in France.”

Related Universal Music Posts Revenues of $7.15 Billion as Sale Plans Move Forward Studiocanal, Nickelodeon Partner on New 'Paddington' TV Series With Ben Whishaw

In the absence of a major blockbuster like “Paddington,” Studiocanal’s revenues were on par with 2017 at 462 million euros ($521 million). The company was France’s second largest distribution in 2018 thanks to a flurry of French films which were successful at the box office, notably Gilles Lellouche’s “Sink or Swim,” one of the highest-grossing French film of 2018 which is nominated for 10 Cesar Awards.

Canal Plus Group’s overall subscriber portfolio in France and abroad stood at 16.2 million by year-end, compared to 15.6 million in Dec. 2017. But in France, the pay TV group lost 300,000 subscribers and currently has 7.8 million subs. Vivendi attributed the drop to its struggling and soon-to-be-replaced SVOD service Canalplay. The company didn’t mention the steep competition of Netflix which now has 5 million subscribers in France, according to recent French reports.

During the shareholders’ meeting, Vincent Bolloré, who presides the Supervisory Board of Vivendi, announced his plan to have his son Cyrille Bolloré replace him at the helm of the board. The arrival of Cyrille Bolloré on the board will have to be approved by a vote during the next meeting on April 15.