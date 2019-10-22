You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Clio Awards, Brand Storytelling Team to Launch ‘Storytelling for Good’ Award

Variety Staff

Clio-Brand-Storytelling-Award

Clio, the international advertising awards competition, announced Clio Brand Storytelling, a new program in partnership with Brand Storytelling, a media company exclusively built to support and inspire investment in the practice of brand-funded content.

The inaugural Storytelling for Good Award will celebrate branded entertainment and content that promotes or creates awareness for a cause, foundation, organization and/or political or social issue. The program will culminate with an award presentation during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 23 at the Stein Eriksen Lodge. The award is being presented in conjunction with the 5th annual Brand Storytelling conference at next year’s Sundance.

“Over the last five years or so, we’ve seen an increase across all of our programs, not just in submissions, but in winning work that highlights cause-related or socially impactful ideas,” Clio president Nicole Purcell said in announcing the partnership. “The 5th annual Brand Storytelling event will be the perfect place to reveal the inaugural winner and express our joint commitment to celebrating branded storytelling created specifically to do good.”

According to a survey conducted earlier this year by the Harris Poll for Participant Media and SoulPancake in partnership with Brand Storytelling, 36% of marketing executives surveyed projected increased spending in the development of impact entertainment.

“This award is to inspire audiences by highlighting the most impactful work in branded entertainment and content,” Rick Parkhill, director of Brand Storytelling, said in a statement. “By recognizing brands and their efforts in this space, we hope to encourage more companies to be committed to purpose as well as profit.”

The contest is open for entries at cliobrandstorytelling.com until Dec. 6, 2019, with a $400 submission fee. All entries must have been created for a paying client (except pro bono work for charities and non-profit organizations) and have first appeared in public between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2019. Entries cannot be submitted without the permission of the client and/or owner of the rights of the work.

The Clio Awards, founded in 1959, recognizes the world’s most innovative work annually at Clio Sports in May, the Clio Awards in September (which includes Clio Music and Clio Fashion & Beauty); the Clio Entertainment Awards in November; and online with Clio Health.

Brand Storytelling produces invitation-only events that bring together brand marketers and their storytelling partners, including media and production companies, content studios, platforms, and PR and creative agencies.

