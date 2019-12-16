U.K.’s Cineworld Poised to Buy Canada’s Cineplex in $2.1 Billion Deal

U.K.-based movie theater chain Cineworld is to acquire Cineplex, Canada’s leading cinema chain. The deal, announced Monday, values the Toronto-listed Cineplex at $2.1 billion (C$2.8 billion).

Cineplex says that it has secured unanimous approval from Cineplex’s board of directors, and that Cineplex’s leading shareholder Global City Theaters, with 28% of the shares, has also accepted its offer.

The move, if approved by regulators, will accelerate the consolidation of the world’s movie theatre business, which has plateaued in some countries and is under pressure from the growth of streaming video.

Cineworld previously paid $3.6 billion for the U.S.’ Regal chain in 2017. Before that it bought Cinema City International. Cineworld plans to combine the operations of Cineplex with Regal and create the largest exhibition company in North America. Following completion, the enlarged group would have 11,204 screens globally and a combined 8,906 screens across the U.S. and Canada.

Cineworld Group has signed an arrangement agreement with Cineplex in which Cineplex shareholders will receive C$34 in cash for each common share, valuing the fully diluted equity of Cineplex at C$2.18 billion ($1.65 billion). That price compares with the $24.01 at which Cineplex shares ended trading on Friday.

The acquisition price implies an enterprise value of C$2.8 billion (US$2.1 billion) and a valuation multiple of 6.3x 2019 estimated earnings.

Cineworld said that it will finance the deal with cash and without issuing new shares. That will push up its debt burden, but the company said that this could be brought back to acceptaable levels by the end of 2021.

Cineworld said that merging the Cineplex and Regal businesses could create US$130 million of annual benefits. Half of these, $65 million, would come from the cost savings of operating on a larger scale, while the other $65 million would come from new business initiatives, including the application of operational best practice, its subscription program and additional advertising. Cineworld estimates the cost of restructuring to be less than $20 million.

“Cineplex is a great business. It is the number one cinema operator in Canada and is well positioned for further growth. The combination of Cineplex and Regal will create the leading North American cinema operator with unrivalled scale and opportunity,” said Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger. “The acquisition of Cineplex strengthens our belief in the theatrical business, one of the most affordable out-of-home forms of entertainment.”

In 2018, the Canadian box office grossed approximately C$1,021 million ($770 million), with annual attendance of approximately 98 million. Between 2014 and 2018 Canadian box office revenue and average ticket prices grew at compound annual growth rates of 1.9% and 3.5% respectively, according to figures presented by Cineworld.