Patrick Drahi on Track to Acquire Auction House Sotheby

Patrick Drahi, the owner of the telecom group Altice, is on track to purchase Sotheby, the high-profile auction house, through his personal holding.

Drahi said the pending acquisition of Sotheby has “no capital link with Altice Europe or Altice USA,” and will be funded through the bank BNP Paribas, as well as by equity provided from his own funds.

“For my entire life, I have been passionate about this industry and I believe the opportunities and growth potential are significant for Sotheby’s,” said Drahi, who described Sotheby as a “fascinating and multi-secular company” which has been “uniting people all over the world through culture and arts.”

Drahi said he doesn’t anticipate any change to the company’s strategy, management, as well as teams and talents.

The businessman, whose stake in Alice USA has increased from approximately 34% to 38 % in the last 12 months, plans to “monetize a small position in Altice USA up to $400 million by the end of the year.” He said he doesn’t intend to sell any shares in Altice Europe NV and will continue to be fully committed to Altice’s telecom and media businesses, notably Altice Europe and Altice USA.

Drahi already has a footprint in the U.S. through Altice’s acquisitions of Suddenlink in 2015, Cablevision in 2016 and most recently Cheddar.