Massive Fire Breaks Out at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Pat Saperstein

Flames on the roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 15 April 2019. A fire started in the late afternoon in one of the most visited monuments of the French capital.Cathedral of Notre-Dame of Paris on fire, France - 15 Apr 2019
CREDIT: IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A massive fire has broken out at the historic Notre-Dame cathedral in the center of Paris.

AFP reported that the Paris fire department said the blaze was “potentially connected” to a renovation project currently under way. Extensive scaffolding can be seen along the roof line. The cathedral is located on the Ile de la Cite, one of two islands in the Seine river that runs through the heart of Paris.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted, “The fire department is working on controlling the flames. We are mobilized on site in close connection with the Diocese of Paris. Please respect the security perimeter.”

French president Emmanuel Macron said, “Our Lady of Paris is in flames. Emotion for the whole nation. A thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I’m sad tonight to see this part of us burn.

Firefighters are currently attempting to save some of the artwork stored in the cathedral.

The roof is engulfed in huge flames, which are quickly covering the skies of Paris in thick smoke. The most-visited monument in Europe, with 13 million visitors a year, was preparing for huge crowds as Easter week begins.

Numerous films have been based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

The fire was declared at 6:50 p.m. Paris time. The collapse of the cathedral’s iconic spire was captured on video.

