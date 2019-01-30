×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lack of Local Content May Leave Door Open for More Hollywood Fare in China

By and
Green Book Deadpool 2
CREDIT: 'Green Book': Patti Perret/Universal Pictures; 'Deadpool' 2: Fox

Storm clouds might be hovering on the Hollywood-China entertainment horizon, with Washington and Beijing stuck in their trade war and bilateral industry talks stalled. But there are strong reasons to believe that Hollywood is poised for a sunnier year at the Chinese box office in 2019 than it had in 2018.

January has already brought the unexpected news of the Middle Kingdom release of “Deadpool 2” on Jan. 25, albeit in censored form. Another surprising choice, “Escape Room,” also came out this month, while Oscar-nominated “Green Book,” the kind of intimate American dramedy that tends to elicit a shrug from Chinese moviegoers, hits theaters March 1. Even Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” set against the backdrop of the Charles Manson murders, could have a China outing in the summer. Such unusual releases might raise eyebrows under normal circumstances, but 2019 is not expected to be a normal year for the Chinese entertainment business.

That’s because the local industry is still reeling from the twin hits of the tax-evasion scandal surrounding Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing and, in recent months, the government’s move to tighten enforcement of national tax rules and close regional loopholes. The combined effect has been to sharply slow the greenlighting of homegrown movies and TV series, to drive numerous small production companies into bankruptcy, and to scare off some outside speculators. Last September, the number of registrations per month for new film projects dropped below 200, compared with 300 earlier in the year.

Related

Some of the speculative money might have been exiting anyway, as evidenced by the slowed growth of China’s film industry last year. Theatrical exhibition revenues expanded by only 9% to $8.9 billion in 2018, even as the market share enjoyed by Chinese films leaped to 62%, up from 54% in 2017. Foreign titles from the U.S., India and Japan saw their returns fall in real terms from $3.76 billion in 2017 to $3.34 billion in 2018.

In 2019, the shoe is likely to be on the other foot. Industry insiders expect that the production slowdown in China will mean a weak supply of local movies, especially in the second half of the year, after the movies that were in the pipeline before the Fan Bingbing scandal have had their run in cinemas. To keep turnstiles spinning, China’s film authorities are expected to allow in more Hollywood fare, including R-rated titles, alongside the staple superhero and action franchises.

Not that this should be taken as a relaxation of Chinese censorship standards. But movies that can meet those standards — through changes or cuts, as with “Deadpool 2,” for instance — could have a better shot than before at getting in, as China’s Film Bureau scrambles to ensure that box office revenues hit their officially set target.

Such flexibility and expediency was in evidence during the last quarter of 2018. The push to hit RMB 60 billion ($8.83 billion) at the box office led to a surge of Hollywood imports beyond the official quota of 34 revenue-sharing films per year, to more than 40. Also unusual was the decision to grant releases during Christmas, a period normally reserved for new Chinese fare, to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Searching” and India’s “Thugs of Hindostan.”

“To ensure reaching the RMB 60 billion target, it made sense to play films with the greatest commercial potential at this time, including year-end import titles,” said Rance Pow, a principal at consulting firm Artisan Gateway.

Beijing-based attorney Matthew Dresden of Harris Bricken also sees a blurring of the line between revenue-sharing imports and “buyout” films allowed into China on flat-fee terms. “If there is a convergence between the revenue-sharing terms of buyout films and quota films, it’s only because the Chinese authorities want that to happen or at least are allowing it to happen,” Dresden said. The net effect is that more high-profile international films are making it over the Great Wall.

If regulators aim for a further 10% increase in box office revenue in 2019, they may need all the help they can get from imported movies, particularly from Hollywood. Already this year, the China haul for “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” has surpassed its take in North America, racking up $134 million as of Jan. 22. Next up in Chinese theaters are “Alita: Battle Angel” (Feb. 22), “Green Book” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (March 1) and “Captain Marvel” (March 8).

Beyond that, the release schedule is subject to conjecture, since imported titles don’t normally receive their confirmed dates in China until just six weeks beforehand. But one cinema chain has put out a tentative list of upcoming releases through the beginning of summer, which includes “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Call of the Wild,” besides expected tentpoles such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

This year marks a quarter century since “The Fugitive” became the first Hollywood studio film of the modern era to be released in China. The local industry is catching up quickly, but it looks like Hollywood is going to outrun its Chinese pursuers for a while yet. 

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Biz

  • Green Book Deadpool 2

    Lack of Local Content May Leave Door Open for More Hollywood Fare in China

    Storm clouds might be hovering on the Hollywood-China entertainment horizon, with Washington and Beijing stuck in their trade war and bilateral industry talks stalled. But there are strong reasons to believe that Hollywood is poised for a sunnier year at the Chinese box office in 2019 than it had in 2018. January has already brought the [...]

  • PledgeMusic Cofounder Benji Rogers Returns as

    PledgeMusic Cofounder Benji Rogers Returns as an Advisor

    UPDATED: After several tumultuous months at PledgeMusic that have seen many artists going unpaid, cofounder Benji Rogers announced on Tuesday that he will be returning to the company temporarily “on a voluntary basis, as an unremunerated strategic advisor and board observer,” he told Variety. Last week Rogers, who left the company in 2016 to focus [...]

  • Dr. Phil's TV Co. Accused of

    Dr. Phil's TV Company Accused of Breaking Promise to Treat Cancer Patient

    A cancer patient who was featured on the daytime show “The Doctors” is accusing the producers of backing out on a promise to help her get a free prosthesis. Marisha Dotson sent a demand letter on Monday to Dr. Phil McGraw’s TV company, Stage 29 Productions, which produces the show for syndication. The letter alleges [...]

  • Motown Records Names Marc Byers General

    Motown Records Names Marc Byers General Manager

    Marc Byers has been named to the newly created position of General Manager, Motown Records, it was announced today by the label’s President Ethiopia Habtemariam, to whom Byers reports. According to the announcement, the entrepreneur and executive will be based in Hollywood at the Capitol Tower and will oversee the label’s day-to-day operations and work closely with [...]

  • Universal Music Group

    Universal Music Makes Management Moves in Classics and Jazz Division

    Universal Music Group today announced a series of executive management appointments within its Global Classics and Jazz division, which is coming off a year of successful releases by artists including Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Max Richter, Andrea Bocelli and John Coltrane. Effective immediately, Holly Adams has been appointed to the role of Head of Soundtrack and Score, [...]

  • Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line Headline

    Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Dan and Shay Headline iHeartCountry Festival

    Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, and Dan and Shay will headline the iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartMedia announced today. The lineup for the sixth annual festival, taking place May 4 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, also features Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Lauren Alaina, Old Dominion, Chris Janson, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots [...]

  • Disney Plus Streaming

    Inside Disney's Daring Dive Into the Streaming World

    Bob Iger has repeatedly called it the “highest priority” of the Walt Disney Co. The launch of Disney Plus has become the talk of the entertainment industry — for creatives, for tech mavens and for Wall Street — as production and development of original series and movies accelerate for the streaming service, slated to debut [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad